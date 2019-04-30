New Release Offers Complete Visibility for More Than 18,000 SaaS Applications to Help CIOs Combat Cloud Shock

Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence solutions, today unveiled expanded support for software as a service (SaaS) applications, including first-to-market spend optimization capabilities for Adobe Creative Cloud. The new and enhanced features extend IT's ability to discover, inventory, normalize, optimize and secure technology across the entire enterprise.

"We've seen incredible traction with our Snow for SaaS product that was released late last year," said Vishal Rao, President CEO at Snow. "Our new release is another important step in delivering on our vision of complete visibility and manageability of hardware, software and cloud services across the enterprise, reinforcing our clear leadership position within the market."

Snow now supports over 18,000 SaaS applications. Unlike many software asset management tools that rely on single sign-on and accounts payable scanning to track SaaS spend, Snow provides true usage discovery regardless of where or how the application was procured. As global SaaS spend continues to grow at an unprecedented rate and employees increasingly procure their own cloud-based software, IT can quickly lose control of their environment and their budget without this level of accuracy and integrity.

"While businesses today understand it is imperative to move to the cloud, doing so with limited visibility has led to cloud shock, putting the promise of digital transformation at risk," said Peter Björkman, Chief Technology Officer at Snow. "With this release, Snow enables companies to discover and optimize more SaaS applications than ever before. We have built unique cloud intelligence into our platform, making us the only solution that uncovers all types of SaaS usage, from free to trial to paid, and adds new applications daily through our crowd-sourced recognition service."

The release also provides advanced features for several of the most common business applications, most notable Adobe Creative Cloud. Used by over 90% of the world's creative professionals, it accounts for over $6 billion in annual reoccurring revenue and has become one of the largest SaaS expenditures in the enterprise. Snow is the only vendor to provide detailed insight and spend optimization across the entire Adobe Creative Cloud suite. Breakthrough features include:

Identification of unused managed accounts that can be reassigned

Optimization of All Apps licenses that can be reduced to Single Apps licenses based on component-level usage

Discovery of unmanaged accounts that could benefit from enterprise-wide pricing and may pose compliance risk

By combining breadth and depth of coverage with industry-leading usability, Snow provides the most accurate and actionable view of the SaaS landscape, maximizing value while minimizing risk. For more insight into Snow's cloud offerings, download our free guide to cutting Adobe Creative Cloud costs and sign up for our webinar on gaining visibility into your technology ecosystem on May 29.

About Snow Software

Snow Software is the global leader in technology intelligence solutions, ensuring the trillions spent on all forms of technology is optimized to drive maximum value. More than 4,000 organizations around the world rely on Snow's platform to provide complete visibility, optimize usage and spend, and minimize regulatory risk. Headquartered in Stockholm, Snow has more local offices and regional support centers than any other software asset and cloud management provider, delivering unparalleled results to our customers and partners. To find out more about Snow Software, visit www.snowsoftware.com.

