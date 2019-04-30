Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-Reg: Lyxor International Asset Management / Annual Financial Report Lyxor International Asset Management: 'Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc' - Annual reports (news with additional features) 2019-04-30 / 18:30 Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Investment objective The Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc aims to track the Solactive Green Bond EUR USD IG Index, a benchmark of EUR and USD denominated investment-grade green bonds issued by sovereigns, supranationals, development banks and corporates. Green bonds are fixed income securities whose proceeds are solely dedicated to the financing of eligible green projects focused on climate mitigation or adaptation efforts. The index constituents are labelled green bonds defined as eligible for index inclusion by the Climate Bonds Initiative, an independent not-for-profit organisation dedicated to the promotion of investments for a low carbon and climate-resilient economy. Details of the index methodology may be found on www.solactive.com. Lyxor ETFs are efficient investment vehicles listed on exchange that offer transparent, liquid and low-cost exposure to the underlying benchmark index Place Opening Currency Ticker RIC Reuters Distribution FX Hours Bloomber Hed (GMT) g ge LSE 08:00 / GBP CLIM LN CLIM.L No No 16:30 NYSE 08:00 / EUR CLIM FP CLIM.PA No No Euronext 16:30 Paris* OMXD SEK LYXGREEN LYXGREEN.ST No No Futures SS Deutsche 08:00 / EUR KLMH GY KLMH.DE No Yes Boerse 19:00 (Xetra)** *First listing pleace of this share class **listing of other share classes Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=NGMDRUDXOH [1] Document title: Annual Report Language: English Company: Lyxor International Asset Management SG House 41 Tower Hill EC3N 4SG London United Kingdom ISIN: LU1563454310 Indices: Solactive Green Bond EUR USD IG Index EQS News ID: 805951 End of Announcement EQS News Service 805951 2019-04-30 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=84683ab7be32e42074713a6322395955&application_id=805951&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

April 30, 2019 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT)