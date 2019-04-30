

PRESS RELEASE

TECHNICOLOR APPOINTS DAVID PATTON AS GLOBAL PRESIDENT, CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE AND ADVERTISING

Paris(Euronext Paris: TCH, OTCQX: TCLRY), announces the appointment of David Patton as Global President, Customer Experience and Advertising. His appointment reinforces Technicolor's commitment to expand the global services footprint currently offered by its MPC Advertising, The Mill and Mikros-MPC studios with a focus on the changing face of advertising, creativity and audience engagement.

David Patton joins Technicolor after two years at Young & Rubicam (Y&R), a WPP company, where he was Global President. In this position, he was tasked to drive the transformation of the business from an advertising-led structure towards a technology-led, digital first operation. Prior to Y&R, David Patton spent 10 years at Grey, as President of EMEA and CEO of Grey London, where he oversaw the agency's strong performance across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, transforming the business from a traditional advertising agency to a leading digital and communications company. He also held a variety of senior marketing roles at Sony Europe, Sony PlayStation EMEA and Nintendo UK. During his 15 years on the client-side, David Patton built a reputation as a creative disruptor producing award-winning television campaigns such as Sony Balls, PlayStation Mountain and PlayStation Double Life.

David Patton joins Technicolor's Executive Committee and reports to Tim Sarnoff, Deputy CEO of Technicolor and President of Production Services.

"The advertising world is being reshaped by the arrival of a host of leading-edge technologies that are redefining relationships among technologies, brands and audiences," stated Frederic Rose, CEO of Technicolor. "I am very pleased to welcome David to Technicolor and leverage his experience, both on the client and agency side, to lead the evolution of our business and help our clients through their own transformations as they take a multi-disciplinary approach to creating, delivering and housing content in engaging ways that capture audiences everywhere."

David Patton commented "I am delighted to be joining Technicolor at such an exciting time. The whole creative industry is going through massive transformation creating new business opportunities and championing new collaborative ways of working. All this fuelling increased demand for compelling customer engagements through deeper and more meaningful creative experiences increasingly driven by technology. Employing globally about 10,000 artists and creative technologists across its various creative businesses, Technicolor is well positioned to be at the leading edge of creative innovation. It has an unparalleled ability to help its partners unlock new innovative experiences to engage, inspire and wow consumers. With deep expertise across VFX, UX, animation, mixed reality, gaming, live events and retail experience, Technicolor is uniquely placed to deliver seamlessly integrated world-class creativity to all its partners."

