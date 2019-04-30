Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: Annual Report 2018 of JSC Halyk Bank 30-Apr-2019 / 19:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Annual Report 2018 of JSC Halyk Bank A copy of Annual Report 2018 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [1]. Annual Report 2018 is also available at JSC Halyk Bank's website https://halykbank.kz/investoram/reports [2]. ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 8469 EQS News ID: 805957 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d16e1e2c58f305fa956b4e96999f613e&application_id=805957&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=70ea2c03613f45ddc2b32223be2c774e&application_id=805957&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

