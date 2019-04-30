Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2019) - , April 30, 2019 - North American Nickel Inc. (TSXV: NAN) (OTCQB: WSCRF) (CUSIP: 65704T 108) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ms. Zhen (Janet) Huang as a non-executive Director to the Board of the Company.

Ms. Huang has over 13 years of financing, accounting and mining experience. She is qualified through Deloitte UK as a Chartered Certified Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor and gained her knowledge in financial services, natural resources, and manufacturing through auditing and consulting engagements for public and private companies.

Ms. Huang currently serves as Head of Internal Audit for Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL). Formerly, she held the position of Investment Manager and continues to advise on CATL's overseas resource project acquisitions. She has in-depth knowledge and understanding in the lithium, nickel and cobalt metals industries and the importance of their application in the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sector.

NAN CEO, Keith Morrison, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Ms. Huang to our Board. Janet has extensive expertise in both mining and finance, which will add additional strength to our team, as we continue to advance our assets and evaluate new opportunities."

About North American Nickel

North American Nickel is a mineral exploration company with 100% owned properties in Maniitsoq, Greenland and Sudbury, Ontario.

The Maniitsoq property in Greenland is a Camp scale permitted exploration project comprising 3,048 square km covering numerous high-grade nickel-copper + cobalt sulphide occurrences associated with norite and other mafic-ultramafic intrusions of the Greenland Norite Belt (GNB). The >75km-long belt is situated along, and near, the southwest coast of Greenland accessible from the existing Seqi deep water port with an all year-round shipping season and hydroelectric power potential from a quantified watershed.

The Post Creek/Halcyon property in Sudbury is strategically located adjacent to the past producing Podolsky copper-nickel-platinum group metal deposit of KGHM International Ltd. The property lies along the extension of the Whistle Offset dyke structure. Such geological structures host major Ni-Cu-PGM deposits and producing mines within the Sudbury Camp.

