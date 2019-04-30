Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Steven J. McGarry to Speak on Tuesday, May 14

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) today announced Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Steven J. McGarry will speak at the 2019 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference in London on Tuesday, May 14, at 8 a.m. BST (3 a.m. ET).

A live audio webcast and replay, along with presentation slides, will be available at SallieMae.com/investors.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) is the nation's saving, planning, and paying for college company. Whether college is a long way off or just around the corner, Sallie Mae offers products that promote responsible personal finance, including private education loans, scholarship search, college financial planning tools, and online retail banking. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190430006063/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Rick Castellano

302-451-2541

rick.castellano@salliemae.com

Investors:

Brian Cronin

302-451-0304

brian.cronin@salliemae.com