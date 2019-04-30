The "Europe Bus Market By Length, By Seating Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Body Type, By Country, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European bus market stood at $6 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 7%, to reach $8.8 billion by 2024, on account of growing sales and production of buses in the region.

Growth in the market is further backed by increasing investments in research activities by bus manufacturing companies such as Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Iveco, etc., for the launch of more advanced buses. Moreover, the surging demand for clean fuel buses and government initiatives to promote public transportation system is further anticipated to positively influence the European bus market during forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the region's bus market are Daimler AG, Iveco S.p.A., MAN SE, AB Volvo, Scania AB, Solaris Bus Coach S.A., Toyota Motor Corporation, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd., Tata Motors Limited (TML), Ashok Leyland Limited, among others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the size of the European bus market.

To classify and forecast the European bus market based on, length, seating capacity, fuel type, body type and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the European bus market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers acquisitions, etc., in the European bus market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the European bus market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the European bus market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Europe Bus Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size Forecast

4.1.1. By Value Volume

4.2. Market Share Forecast

4.2.1. By Length (6-8 m, 8-10 m, 10-12 m Above 12 m)

4.2.1.1. By Application (Inter-City, Intra-City School Buses)

4.2.2. By Seating Capacity (15-30, 31-40, 41-50 Above 50)

4.2.3. By Fuel Type (Diesel, Petrol/Gasoline, CNG, Electric Hybrid Fuel Cell)

4.2.4. By Body Type (Fully Built Vs. Customizable)

4.2.5. By Company

4.2.6. By Country

4.2.7. Market Attractiveness Index (By Fuel Type)

4.2.8. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

5. United Kingdom Bus Market Outlook

6. Germany Bus Market Outlook

7. France Bus Market Outlook

8. Italy Bus Market Outlook

9. Spain Bus Market Outlook

10. Switzerland Bus Market Outlook

11. Netherlands Bus Market Outlook

12. Portugal Bus Market Outlook

13. NORDIC Region Bus Market Outlook

14. Market Dynamics

14.1. Drivers

14.2. Challenges

15. Market Trends Developments

15.1. Rising Demand for Electric and Hybrid Buses

15.2. Technological Advancements

15.3. Growing Focus of Companies on Expanding Portfolio

15.4. Dominance of Flagship Brands

15.5. Increasing Government Support

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Daimler AG

16.2. Iveco S.p.A.

16.3. MAN SE

16.4. AB Volvo

16.5. Scania AB

16.6. Solaris Bus Coach S.A.

16.7. Toyota Motor Corporation

16.8. Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.

16.9. Tata Motors Limited

16.10. Ashok Leyland Limited

17. Strategic Recommendations

