The "Europe Bus Market By Length, By Seating Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Body Type, By Country, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European bus market stood at $6 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 7%, to reach $8.8 billion by 2024, on account of growing sales and production of buses in the region.
Growth in the market is further backed by increasing investments in research activities by bus manufacturing companies such as Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Iveco, etc., for the launch of more advanced buses. Moreover, the surging demand for clean fuel buses and government initiatives to promote public transportation system is further anticipated to positively influence the European bus market during forecast period.
Some of the major players operating in the region's bus market are Daimler AG, Iveco S.p.A., MAN SE, AB Volvo, Scania AB, Solaris Bus Coach S.A., Toyota Motor Corporation, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd., Tata Motors Limited (TML), Ashok Leyland Limited, among others.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2017
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Objective of the Study
- To analyze and forecast the size of the European bus market.
- To classify and forecast the European bus market based on, length, seating capacity, fuel type, body type and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the European bus market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers acquisitions, etc., in the European bus market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for the European bus market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the European bus market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Europe Bus Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size Forecast
4.1.1. By Value Volume
4.2. Market Share Forecast
4.2.1. By Length (6-8 m, 8-10 m, 10-12 m Above 12 m)
4.2.1.1. By Application (Inter-City, Intra-City School Buses)
4.2.2. By Seating Capacity (15-30, 31-40, 41-50 Above 50)
4.2.3. By Fuel Type (Diesel, Petrol/Gasoline, CNG, Electric Hybrid Fuel Cell)
4.2.4. By Body Type (Fully Built Vs. Customizable)
4.2.5. By Company
4.2.6. By Country
4.2.7. Market Attractiveness Index (By Fuel Type)
4.2.8. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)
5. United Kingdom Bus Market Outlook
6. Germany Bus Market Outlook
7. France Bus Market Outlook
8. Italy Bus Market Outlook
9. Spain Bus Market Outlook
10. Switzerland Bus Market Outlook
11. Netherlands Bus Market Outlook
12. Portugal Bus Market Outlook
13. NORDIC Region Bus Market Outlook
14. Market Dynamics
14.1. Drivers
14.2. Challenges
15. Market Trends Developments
15.1. Rising Demand for Electric and Hybrid Buses
15.2. Technological Advancements
15.3. Growing Focus of Companies on Expanding Portfolio
15.4. Dominance of Flagship Brands
15.5. Increasing Government Support
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Daimler AG
16.2. Iveco S.p.A.
16.3. MAN SE
16.4. AB Volvo
16.5. Scania AB
16.6. Solaris Bus Coach S.A.
16.7. Toyota Motor Corporation
16.8. Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.
16.9. Tata Motors Limited
16.10. Ashok Leyland Limited
17. Strategic Recommendations
