Prothena Corporation plc: Prothena to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 7

DUBLIN, Ireland, April 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a clinical-stage neuroscience company, will announce financial results for the first quarter of 2019 on May 7, 2019 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.



Consistent with past practice, the Company will not be conducting a conference call in conjunction with this financial results release on May 7.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies with the potential to fundamentally change the course of progressive, life-threatening diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific understanding built over decades of neuroscience research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets, including Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies (prasinezumab - PRX002/RG7935) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004), as well as tau and TDP-43, where its scientific understanding of disease pathology can be leveraged. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.prothena.com and follow us on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.

Media & Investor Contact:

Ellen Rose, Head of Communications

650-922-2405, ellen.rose@prothena.com