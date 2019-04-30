Regulatory News:

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of scent, taste, and nutrition, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.73 per share of its common stock, payable on July 5, 2019 to shareholders of record as of June 24, 2019.

Meet IFF

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF) is a leading innovator of scent, taste, and nutrition, with 97 manufacturing facilities, 105 R&D centers, and 39,000 customers globally. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking "what if?". That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers experience in more than 90,000 unique products sold annually. Our 13,000 team members globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, naturals exploration, research and development, creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products.

Learn more at www.iff.com, TwitterFacebookInstagram, and LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190430006190/en/

Contacts:

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

Michael DeVeau

Head of Investor Relations and Communications Divisional CFO, Scent

212.708.7164

Michael.DeVeau@iff.com