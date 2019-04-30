Defrauded Investor Wins Recognition of $6 Billion Award against a Member of Qatar's Ruling Family from Qatari Courts

DOHA, Qatar, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swifthold Foundation, which was defrauded by Sheikh Fahad Bin Ahmad bin Mohamed Bin Thani and his Qatari company, Fast Trading Group, has won a key decision that will allow enforcement of its U.K. High Court judgment in Qatar, according to Delta Capital Partners, the American litigation finance and support firm that the foundation has retained.

On April 28, 2019, the Qatari Court issued a Writ of Execution allowing Swifthold to seek enforcement of the nearly $6 billion English court judgment against Sheikh Fahad Bin Ahmad bin Mohamed Bin Thani, a prominent member of the Qatari royal family, and Fast Trading Group.

A spokesperson for Delta stated, "It is an encouraging sign that the Qatari courts have ruled in favor of the plaintiff and issued a writ of enforcement on the U.K. judgment. The Qatari courts have sent a clear message that no Qatari is above rule of law and that Qatar intends to fully participate in the international legal community."

A spokesperson for the Swifthold Foundation commented, "This was a very important hearing and we received the result we expected from the Qatari courts. We remain hopeful that we are near a positive conclusion of this saga that began nearly 10 years ago and that enforcement of the judgment in Qatar will be swift."