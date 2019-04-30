Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced todaythat Robin Washington, Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), plans to retire from her role, effective March 1, 2020.

Ms. Washington will continue as EVP and CFO while the company works to identify a successor. Should a CFO be named before March 1, 2020, Ms. Washington has agreed to remain in an advisory capacity through the completion of the company's reporting of 2019 financial results to ensure a smooth transition.

"During my short time here, I have been impressed with the strategic expertise that Robin brings to her role and the dedication she has for our mission and the patients we serve. It is equally clear that she has built a strong team across the organizations she leads," said Daniel O'Day, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Robin is an outstanding leader and it comes as no surprise that she has agreed to remain with Gilead through the completion of the company's reporting of 2019 financial results."

Ms. Washington joined Gilead in 2008 and is currently responsible for leading the company's finance, investor relations, facilities and operations, and information technology organizations. Ms. Washington also is a Board Director for Honeywell Inc., Salesforce.com and, this afternoon, was named to Alphabet Inc.'s Board of Directors.

"It has been my great honor to serve as Gilead's CFO for more than 10 years, and to work alongside the talented team we have in place across our CFO organization and Gilead at large. Together, we've played a role in the important work this company does to deliver ground-breaking treatment advances to people all over the world," said Ms. Washington. "I am committed to working with Dan, the rest of the leadership team and my colleagues over the coming months to ensure that this transition process is a seamless one."

As previously announced, Gilead is reporting first quarter 2019 earnings results on May 2, 2019.

