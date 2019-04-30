Bexil Corporation Announces Amended Tender Offer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2019 / Bexil Corporation (OTC Pink: BXLC) ("Bexil" or the "Company") today announced that it has amended the terms of its tender offer to reduce the amount of shares offered to purchase from up to 120,000 shares to up to 70,000 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $.01 per share (and, in each case, an additional amount of Shares, not to exceed 1% of the Company's outstanding common stock). The Company has amended its tender offer materials accordingly. All other terms of the tender offer remain the same.

As previously announced, the Company invites its shareholders to tender shares of the Company's common stock in a modified Dutch auction for a cash purchase price of not greater than $12.00 nor less than $9.00 per share. Shareholders may participate in the offer by tendering any or all of their shares, subject to the proration provisions and other limitations of the offer, as described in the offer to purchase. The offer to purchase and withdrawal rights will expire on June 3, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET unless the offer to purchase is extended or earlier terminated.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE ANY COMPANY SHARES. THE TENDER OFFER IS BEING MADE SOLELY PURSUANT TO THE OFFER TO PURCHASE AND RELATED DOCUMENTS. THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE MAKING OR ACCEPTANCE THEREOF WOULD NOT BE IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE SECURITIES, BLUE SKY OR OTHER LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Bexil is primarily engaged through a subsidiary in investment management. To learn more about Bexil, including Rule 15c2-11 information, please visit www.Bexil.com.

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Bexil, which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Investors should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and other factors, together with all of the other information included in the Company's Annual Report, at http://www.bexil.com/cautionary-language.html, and similar information. The forward looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

