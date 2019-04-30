EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results Airopack Technology Group AG: SIX Exchange Regulation grants an extension of the publication deadline for Airopack's 2018 annual report 30-Apr-2019 / 18:20 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. / Airopack Technology Group - SIX Exchange Regulation grants an extension of the publication deadline for Airopack's 2018 annual report - *Airopack expects to publish its 2018 annual report on 1 July 2019, together with its restated 2018 half-year report* *- Airopack's annual ordinary shareholders' meeting will be re-scheduled to 7 August 2019 (previously scheduled for 25 June 2019)* *- Airopack today reports preliminary and unaudited key figures (net sales, EBITDA and net loss) for its 2018 financial year* *Baar, 30 April 2019* - Airopack Technology Group AG ("*Airopack*") announces today that with decision of 26 April 2019, SIX Exchange Regulation AG has granted an extension of the publication deadline for Airopack's 2018 annual report until 1 July 2019. The text of the SIX Exchange Regulation's decision is set out below: "*I. The application of Airopack Technology Group AG for granting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2018 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until 1 July 2019 is granted with the following reservation (lit. a) and under the following conditions (lit. b):* *a. SIX Exchange Regulation AG reserves the right to suspend trading in the shares in Airopack Technology Group AG in case the 2018 annual report is not published and filed with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until Monday, 1 July 2019, 11.59 pm CET, at the latest, in accordance with the provisions regarding ad hoc publicity (art. 53 of the Listing Rules in connection with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity).* *b. Airopack Technology Group AG is required to publish a notice in accordance with the provisions regarding ad hoc publicity (art. 53 Listing Rules in connection with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity) until Thursday, 2 May 2019, 07.30 am CET, at the latest. The ad hoc notice must contain:* *- an unaltered reproduction of the wording of section I. of this decision, placed in a prominent position in the ad hoc notice; and* *- a statement regarding unaudited key figures such as net revenues, EBITDA, EBIT, profit/loss, balance sheet total, equity etc. for the business year 2018 of Airopack Technology Group AG; and* *- the reasons for the application of Airopack Technology Group AG for granting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2018 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG.*" Airopack expects to publish the annual report for its 2018 financial year on 1 July 2019, together with its restated 2018 half-year report. Airopack had to re-schedule the publication of its 2018 annual report due to the provisional moratorium granted by the cantonal court of Zug and related enforcement actions by the creditors of the Airopack group which resulted in the separation of Airopack and its direct subsidiary I.P.S. Holding B.V. from the operating subsidiaries (see press release dated 8 March 2019). Furthermore, as previously reported (see press releases dated 11 January 2019 and 16 January 2019), due to the findings of an investigation into Airopack's financial statements and past management and accounting practices, the 2018 half-year report has to be restated and certain adjustments have to be made to the 2018 accounts of Airopack. As a result of the late publication of the 2018 annual report, Airopack also announces today that it is re-scheduling its annual ordinary shareholders meeting ("*AGM*"). The AGM will now take place on 7 August 2019. Finally, Airopack announces today preliminary and unaudited key figures with respect to its business activities during the 2018 financial year. For the 2018 financial year, net sales amounted to EUR 18.849 million. During 2018, Airopack generated an EBITDA of EUR -30.129 million and a net result of EUR -56.065 million. These financial key figures are of a preliminary nature and have not yet been audited by Airopack's auditors. Accordingly, these financial key figures may be subject to change. *Contacts:* Airopack Technology Group AG Antoine Kohler, Chairman Blegistrasse 5/1 OG CH-6340 Baar TF: +41 41 768 50 50 www.airopackgroup.com [1] For investors: Airopack Technology Group AG Martin Eberhard martin.eberhard@rimesa.ch TF: +41 79 209 77 50 For media: Tolxdorff Eicher Kollektivgesellschaft Daniel Eicher / Theresia Tolxdorff partners@tolxdorffeicher.ch TF: +41 44 718 25 25 *The Company* Airopack Technology Group AG is a leading developer and supplier of mechanical and pressure-controlled dispensing packaging technologies and systems for manufacturers and suppliers of cosmetics, body care, pharmaceutical and food products. The revolutionary and worldwide and solely by ATG patented Airopack(R) technology offers a safe, all-plastic pressurized dispenser that is environmentally and planet friendly Airopack Technology Group operates a Airopack Ready to Fill manufacturing facility in Waalwijk, The Netherlands and a Full-Service Filling operation in Heist-op-den-Berg Belgium (Airosolutions) as well as a manufacturing plant for filling equipment in Houten, The Netherlands (Airofiller Equipment Solutions), The Global Research and Development Team, the Airopack Global Management and Customer Service Organisation are located in Waalwijk, The Netherlands. The shares of the company are listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2010. (Ticker: AIRN / ISIN: CH0242606942). *Disclaimer* This Ad Hoc Release / Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements. In some cases forward looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "believes", "enables", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "seeks" or "should" or variations thereof, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from any outcomes or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The success or achievement of various results, targets and objectives is dependent upon a multitude of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Airopack. No representations are made as to the accuracy of such statements or that such results, targets or objectives will be realized. www.airopackgroup.com End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: Airopack Technology Group AG Blegistrasse 5 6340 Baar Switzerland Phone: +41 417663500 Fax: +41 417663509 E-mail: liebwin.vanlil@airopackgroup.com Internet: www.airopackgroup.com ISIN: CH0242606942 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 805625 End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 805625 30-Apr-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=26ec27d0679301fe63ce8a1daf26a8df&application_id=805625&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2019 12:20 ET (16:20 GMT)