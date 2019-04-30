sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

PATA Saldus has submitted its Revised Annual report for the year 2018

"PATA Saldus" JSC has submitted its Revised Annual report for the year 2018, please refer to the attachment.

The core businesses of the commercial company are logging and primary wood processing - lumber production.

In its economic activities, company complies with FSC and PEFC and environmental protection requirements. For the compliance with these requirements, company takes corresponding monitoring and improvement measures on regular basis, but the share of these costs in production cost is not significant.


JSC PATA Saldus profit from operating activities in 2018 was 5 300 866 EUR with a net turnover of 69 146 094 euros, which represents earnings per share issued of 6,40 EUR. The Company's financial statements have been prepared based on the information available to  board, existing laws and regulations, that gives a true and fair view of assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss that is generated by the Company and consolidated group. It is in interest of the Company to take care of their employees' social protection and well-being, because only then the development of the Company can be sustainable.

During the reporting year profit has increased by 2 502 109 EUR, net turnover has increased by 18 229 544 EUR. As at 31 December 2018, the Company's current assets exceeded current liabilities by 8 719 801 EUR, while total assets exceeded total liabilities by 15 655 979 EUR.

Contact information:

Chairman of the management board Gatis Zommers

Phone: +37163807072

E-mail: info@patasaldus.lv

