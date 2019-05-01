EY and Velon launch advanced cycling data-tracking system worldwide

-- Digitized race data collection to provide better performance insights for cyclists and fans

-- Data tracking system will be among the most sophisticated for the sports industry worldwide

-- Race data accessible for more than 100 days of racing around the world each year, beginning with the Giro d'Italia 2019 on 11 May in Bologna, Italy

LONDON, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY, a leader in professional and digital services, and Velon, a global leading data provider for professional road cycling, today announce the launch of VelonLive - a suite of digital services designed to provide enhanced performance insights and make road cycling more accessible and engaging for millions of fans around the world.

EY brings deep digital and data analytics knowledge to deliver unique insights, not typically seen in any other global sport, to fans - including real-time updates on riders' speeds, power, cadence and more, collected live from the race.

Developed by EY and Velon, the new race data systems are used by all the major teams, at some of professional cycling's most popular races including the prestigious Giro d'Italia. Earlier this year, live rider data was shown to millions around the world who watched the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in Australia, the UAE Tour and the Tour of Flanders. The data also provides fans with insight into the Hammer Series of races, which is being developed by Velon. Not only can fans access additional information via the VelonLive app and website, the race data is also shared with the competition organizers, broadcasters and media outlets to enhance coverage of the events.

Jay Nibbe, EY Global Vice Chair - Markets, says:

"Our collaboration with Velon showcases how we are combining our technology, services and consulting experience to introduce new ground-breaking innovations. We're proud of this work with Velon, which is bringing athletes more insights into their performance and cycling fans a better way to engage with sports. As people are seeking a more immersive experience, this collaboration is pioneering a new level of fan engagement by opening up cycling to a broader audience and using live performance data to enhance the story of the race."

Graham Bartlett, Chief Executive Officer, Velon, says:

"EY is the organization that can take our business and the sport of cycling as a whole to a completely different level in terms of fan experience. The best teams and riders in the world will bring the races alive both for the fans and our race partners, thanks to the knowledge in data and digital analytics EY provides. EY transforms businesses; we want our collaboration to transform a global sport."

Robin Hutchinson, EY Global Digital Products and Solutions Leader - Markets, says:

"Our collaboration with Velon has the potential to revolutionize not only the way that people enjoy cycling, but the way that professional sport is delivered to fans around the world. It is truly a ground-breaking development and we're very proud to be a part of this venture."

Giro d'Italia 2017 winner, Tom Dumoulin, Team Sunweb, says:

"For elite cyclists, racing is a passion. Sharing our race data with fans adds a new, exciting dimension to the sport and it's great that we can make fans part of our journey in better and closer ways than ever before. Big thanks for this new collaboration."

Tour de France 2018 winner, Geraint Thomas, Team INEOS, says:

"I'm all for offering fans as much insight into cycling as we can, and EY and Velon have done a brilliant job of opening up the data side of the sport."

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation is available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About Velon

Velon works on behalf of the top teams in pro-road cycling. The company is focused on bringing the racing excitement from the teams to the fans with live rider data, the best videos and social media designed to show the sport like never before. Velon's aim is to excite, explain and inspire both current and new fans of pro-road cycling. Velon partners with teams and race organizers across the sport to bring new technology and investment to the fast-growing road cycling family.

