Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2019 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE: HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments designed to transform bone marrow transplantation for the treatment of blood diseases, announces that it has been advised that on 30 April 2019 Andrew Wright, the Company's Financial Controller and Company Secretary (PDMR), purchased 840,336 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 2.38p per share. Following this transaction, Mr Wright now has a total beneficial interest in 840,336 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.23 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ("PCA") a) Name Andrew Wright b) Position/status Financial Controller and Company Secretary/PDMR (non-board) c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial notification 2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of 1p of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Identification code GB00BYX3WZ24 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP £0.0238 840,336 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price Price(s) Volume(s) GBP £20,000.00 840,336 e) Date of the transaction 2019-04-30 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

XLON

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc ("Hemogenyx") is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its wholly-owned US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility and a wholly-owned Belgian operating subsidiary, Hemogenyx-Cell SPRL, located in Liège.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. Hemogenyx's technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation.

