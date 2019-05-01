The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 2 May 2019. ISIN: DK0010311471 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sydbank ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 67,670,954 shares (DKK 676,709,540) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 5,916,954 shares (DKK 59,169,540) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 61,754,000 shares (DKK 617,540,000) ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SYDB ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3366 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=722661