Weekend Unlimited Inc.: Weekend Unlimited Appoints New CEO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2019 / Weekend Unlimited Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE: POT - FSE: 0OS1 - OTCQB: WKULF) is announcing the appointment of Chris Backus as Interim President & CEO following the resignation of Paul Chu, who previously held the position.



The Company's Board of Directors have received the resignation of Paul Chu and appointed board member Chris Backus to the position of Interim President & CEO, effective immediately.



'On behalf of the Board of Directors, we wish Paul Chu the best in the future and thank him for applying his consumer-packaged goods knowledge toward the development of the Company's new wknd! brand product line,' said Director, Kevin Ernst. 'We are excited to move forward with Chris in position to lead the Company to its full potential; he will be primarily focused on delivering results for our shareholders.'

Mr. Backus will be focused in the near-term on the priorities of leading the launch of the newly developed wknd! brand product line, generating revenues with CHAMP and Verve beverages in the USA, and the ramp up of the Northern Lights Organics hemp farm in Canada. The Company has developed a strong brand portfolio, led by its wknd! brand, and is focused on generating revenues from its portfolio on behalf of shareholders.



'I am energized to accept this leadership role with Weekend Unlimited. Working with the Board and the team, my focus is entirely toward harnessing the Company's assets to deliver results for shareholders,' said Mr. Backus. 'This means an immediate mandate to execute on ready-to-go initiatives that will drive revenues while building strong consumer awareness of the Company's brands. Simultaneously, we will responsibly advance our initiatives supporting growth in the longer term.'



Chris Backus, who was appointed to Weekend's Board in March 2019, is a former Senior Officer and Manager with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). In that capacity Mr. Backus developed an advanced understanding of the cannabis industry leading up to recreational legalization in Canada. Specifically, Chris has specialized experience and knowledge of the cannabis industry as it pertains to the areas of cultivation, production, retail operations and regulatory frameworks. As Weekend identifies new opportunities for growth in rapidly changing legal environments in both Canada and the United States, the Company will strive to lead the industry in establishing the highest standards and best practices.



In addition, Mr. Backus holds a Master's degree from Royal Roads University specializing in strategic communications and interest-based negotiations. Mr. Backus has worked internationally with the United Nations as a strategic advisor to peace keeping operations and negotiations in Cote D'Ivoire (Ivory Coast, West Africa). Mr. Backus has also served as a business and leadership consultant in the fields of venture capital, technology, law enforcement, retail and real estate development.

About Weekend Unlimited Inc.



Weekend Unlimited is a lifestyle-based recreational cannabis company. The company is developing premium products designed to deliver life's highs, anytime, anywhere. With U.S. operations based in, or being negotiated in Arizona, California, Oklahoma, and Washington, international presence in Canada and Jamaica, and a unique entertainment and education division (Weekend Live!), Weekend Unlimited is well-positioned to launch and scale the brands that will define recreational cannabis. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com.



Forward Looking Statements



