The "CBD Products In British Health Stores: UK Cities Market Survey" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the latest findings, CBD is prevalent in health food stores across the UK, with the most brands found in London.

The majority of stores carry two product types oils/tinctures/sprays, and capsules/tablets and all the surveyed stores carried oils/tinctures/sprays, while 64% stocked capsules/tablets. Some health food stores carry CBD vaping products while the majority of companies stock one or two different brands.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Introduction

3. Products

4. Brands

Companies Mentioned

Canabidol

Improve Me

Love CBD

Nature's Plus

