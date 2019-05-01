The "EU States Could Deem CBD, Other Cannabinoids Illegal In Cosmetics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report will help you answer the following questions:
- Could Cannabidiol and other extracts of cannabis be deemed illegal as an ingredient in cosmetics?
- Who is responsible for enforcing and interpreting cosmetic regulation?
- Are individual member states making the same interpretation of the rules?
- Opinions issued at EU level will affect how member states interpret cosmetic regulation?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary
2. Introduction
3. The regulatory framework
4. The role of EU member states
5. Next steps
