Despite being Europe's biggest hemp grower and reputedly its highest cannabis user, France has one of Europe's most restrictive regulatory environments for cannabis use, as can be seen in this latest report.
Hemp crops are regularly tested to ensure >0.2% THC and CBD may not be extracted from the hemp flower, only from the fibre or seeds. And no advertising of CBD products is permitted on the basis that this is considered to be promoting cannabis use.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary
2. Planting and growing
3. Extraction, manufacture, importing and exporting
4. Finished products
5. Relevant laws and guidance
6. Relevant industry associations
