Cloud Platform Retains 100% Uptime, New Services Released, Client Satisfaction Scores Soar

Evolve IP, The Cloud Strategy Company, today announced that it has achieved record sales in the European Union and the United Kingdom securing key accounts around the globe in key verticals such as hospitality, finance and healthcare. Additionally, infrastructure and security investments made into the legacy Mtel and thevoicefactory platforms delivered major improvements resulting in 100% uptime of the company's cloud communications services including contact center software and hosted IP phone systems.

In addition to record sales of the company's analyst-acclaimed services, Evolve IP also delivered new cloud solutions for the EU and UK markets including unified communications and collaboration services, Microsoft O365, and enhanced hosted PBX management tools. To support the new services, as well as reinforce the company's commitment to client service excellence, the company also hired highly-skilled client service and engineering associates in its locations in the Netherlands and Wales. The combination of 100% uptime, world-class support, and market-leading cloud services, resulted in record client satisfaction scores for the company's global business.

"By all measures Evolve IP's expansion in the EU and UK has been incredibly successful. The investments we have made in the people, platform and products has driven immediate results while also laying the foundation for future growth," said Guy Fardone, Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner of Evolve IP. "The market for cloud services in the EU and UK is accelerating and Evolve IP is extremely well positioned to take advantage of the opportunity."

"The first quarter of 2019 has been truly remarkable. Not only did we achieve record sales, market interest in Evolve IP's cloud services is growing rapidly," said Remco Spierings, Director of Sales Marketing for Evolve IP Europe. "I am very pleased with the dedication and results that were delivered by our team and also incredibly appreciative of the hard-work that has gone into delivering market-leading cloud services that exceed our clients' expectations for support, productivity, and performance."

"Approximately one year ago thevoicefactory was acquired by Evolve IP and every hope we had for our business has been met," said Paul Harrison, Managing Director of Evolve IP United Kingdom. "Our global reach has grown, our platform is more robust and secure, and our partners are selling record numbers of accounts placing Evolve IP's services in some of the largest businesses in the world. It has been a great team effort and I'm incredibly excited for the future."

One of the world's fastest growing cloud strategy companies, today Evolve IP provides best-of-breed cloud solutions to more than 1,900 enterprises and over 420,000 users. Many of the world's most recognizable brands rely on the company's Evolve IP OneCloud strategy to migrate multiple integrated cloud computing and cloud communications services onto a single, unified platform including: contact centers, IP phone systems unified communications and collaboration, virtual desktops, identity management, disaster recovery, IaaS, and more.

