Thought Leaders to Discuss How to Drive Strategic Awareness and Competitive Advantage Through Data at Free Event

Infogix, a leading, global provider of data management tools, will host its first international Data Summit in London. The Infogix Data Summit brings together an influential gathering of Chief Data Officers, Data Scientists, Chief Information Officers, Chief Digital Officers, and other C-suite and VP-Level data leaders to discuss pain points and learn best practices in data management.

Infogix will hold the Data Summit at The Tower Hotel, Thursday, 23 May, from 9 a.m. 5 p.m. BST. The free educational event is the second Infogix Data Summit of 2019. The first was held in Atlanta, on March 6.

Reuben Vandeventer, Infogix's Chief Data Officer (CDO) in residence, will moderate the Summit, which covers a broad range of topics such as practical data science, data supply chain management and data governance operations. The immersive event will feature panel discussions, lecture presentations, educational modules, high-impact breakout and collaboration sessions, peer-learning and networking.

Event topics will include driving data as a business asset, implementing pragmatic innovation, creating an optimized data management plan and strategically leveraging emerging technologies.

"The Infogix Data Summit will address how businesses can create real value with data, show a more practical approach to data science and offer a modernized perspective on how to develop a solid data strategy," said Vandeventer. "Participants will also have the opportunity to study proven enterprise data management methodologies and customized insights on optimizing the data supply chain."

Event participants will walk away with actionable, customized insights on how to optimize their data supply chain and their Office of Data capabilities. Attendees will also receive a benchmark report on how their organization performs compared to industry standards.

To register for the Infogix Data Summit, please visit http://info.infogix.com/2019-Data-Summit-London-Registration.html. For more information, reach out to Michelle Genser at mgenser@infogix.com.

About Infogix, Inc.

In our fourth decade as an industry pioneer, Infogix continues to provide large and mid-market companies around the globe with a broad range of integrated and configurable tools to govern, manage and use data. From operations and the office of data to sales, from product and customer service to marketing-users across the entire organization rely on our software to remove barriers to data access, accelerate time to insight, increase operational efficiency and confidently trust business decisions. Our best in class retention rate is proof of our customer-centric focus as we partner with them to thrive in today's data-driven economy. To learn more visit www.infogix.com or @Infogix.

