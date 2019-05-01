The much-anticipated next generation of the award-winning LulzBot TAZ 6 3D Printer made its debut today. The LulzBot TAZ Workhorse Edition promises to deliver larger, faster, better quality prints, and introduces automatic X/Y/Z backlash compensation for improved print accuracy.

The LulzBot TAZ line of 3D printers has earned the reputation as the industry workhorse. The next generation TAZ Workhorse is larger and faster with better quality prints. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Tens of thousands of users and industry analysts worldwide nicknamed TAZ the 'Workhorse.' Since it earned the name, we decided to own it," said Eric Beardslee, Aleph Objects Product Marketing Manager.

As stated by 3D insider, "When it comes to the best workhorse 3D printers on the market, the TAZ 6 is the runaway winner."

How The Best Was Made Even Better

"People have been using TAZ 3D Printers as tools in the most demanding environments," said Aleph Objects CTO Steven Abadie. "With the TAZ Workhorse Edition, we gathered feedback from users in these conditions and added upgrades such as a reinforced frame and sturdier electrical connectors for unparalleled durability, while improving upon the already impressive print quality."

The LulzBot TAZ Workhorse Edition boasts a 14% bigger build volume than the TAZ 6. Getting faster, better quality prints is easier than ever with a new belt-driven Z-axis and a new, lightweight tool head design. Printing with a wide range of materials, including high-heat and high-strength composite polymers, is now possible straight out of the box with hardened-steel tool head components. An all-new LulzBot-designed tool head with 360°cooling delivers superior overhang and bridge performance.

A Reputation for Reliability

The evolution of the TAZ Workhorse Edition, which was the result of seven iterations over six years, proved one thing over and over: the LulzBot TAZ line of 3D printers has a long-standing reputation for solid reliability. With millions of production-grade parts produced in-house with hundreds of LulzBot 3D Printers running nonstop for millions of hours, the workhorse notoriety has become an industry-proven deliverable.

About Aleph Objects, Inc.

Aleph Objects, Inc. is the Colorado-based designer and manufacturer of the award-winning line of LulzBot 3D Printers. LulzBot is a trusted brand in Automotive, Consumer Products, Aerospace/Defense, Medical, and Education industries around the globe. Aleph Objects' core company values of Free Software, Libre Innovation, and Open Source Hardware enable users to uniquely modify both software and hardware to bring their imagination to life. For more information, visit www.LulzBot.com.

