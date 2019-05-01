Parks Associates: Share of UK broadband households planning to cancel pay-TV has doubled

Consumer research reveals 24% of UK broadband households subscribe to two or more OTT services

DALLAS, May 01, 2019 reports that the intent to cancel is higher among households that watch online video services.

"Subscription streaming services, also called OTT service subscriptions, have become incredibly popular in the UK over the past two years, with 52% of households subscribing to at least one," said Brett Sappington , Senior Director, Research, Parks Associates. "Ofcom, the UK's video regulator, announced in mid-2018 that OTT video service subscriptions have overtaken traditional pay-TV subscriptions, primarily due to the popularity of Now TV, Netflix, and Amazon."

The number of OTT options available and adoption of OTT services in the UK today are similar to US figures in 2015. If the UK OTT market follows a similar pattern as the US, the average number of per-household OTT subscriptions in the UK should increase steadily over the next few years.

"Comparatively low online video penetration presents opportunities for local and global service vendors to expand their presence in the UK market," Sappington said.

IoT in the UK - Entertainment Products and Services provides insights on awareness, demand, and adoption for connected entertainment products and services.

Additional research includes:

Freeview, online video, and premium pay-TV are the leading video sources for UK broadband households.

24% of UK households subscribe to two or more services compared to 43% of US households in 2018.

Parks Associates will share smart home and connected entertainment insights and consumer research at the upcoming CONNECTIONS Europe: Strategies for Smart Home and Consumer IoT , 19-20 November, in Amsterdam, www.connectionseurope.com .

To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific research data, please contact Sherrelle Lewis at sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com , 972-996-0214.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates creates research capital for companies through market reports, primary studies, consumer research, custom research, workshops, executive conferences, and annual service subscriptions.

http://www.parksassociates.com

Sherrelle Lewis

Parks Associates

972-996-0214

sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com

Photo: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26ea3650-3b8a-4cd6-bb19-d1dca941c91e