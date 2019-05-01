FINEOS disability and absence experts Megan Holstein, Esq. and Lori Welty, Esq. to present across three key sessions

FINEOS Corporation, the market-leading provider of group and individual core systems for life, accident and health insurance, will present and sponsor at the DMEC FMLA/ADA Employer Compliance Conference taking place in Portland, OR, from May 6 9, 2019.

Two FINEOS disability and absence experts, Megan Holstein and Lori Welty, have been invited to participate across three key sessions:

On Tuesday, May 7 Megan Holstein, FINEOS Corporation and Janet Lee, JD Counsel, Cigna will present "What's Your Appetite for Risk? Compliance Questions with No Good Answers". On the surface, FMLA regulations may appear comprehensive and clear, but dig deeper and things can start looking murky. During this session, they will explore resolutions to complex questions, pros and cons of various decisions, and what it all means for an employer's risk.

On Wednesday, May 8 Lori Welty, FINEOS Corporation will moderate a roundtable discussion. Entitled "A State Regulator, Employer, and Administrator Perspective on WA Paid Family and Medical Leave", this session will address how your business can prepare to implement the Washington state paid family and medical leave benefits starting in 2020.

On Wednesday, Lori Welty, FINEOS Corporation and Janet Lee, JD Counsel, Cigna will present "Making the Pieces Fit: Overtime, Harassment, and Compensation's Interplay with Leave of Absence." In this session, learn about the relationship between absence laws and other employment laws, such as wage and hour, anti-discrimination laws, benefit laws, labor laws, and more.

FINEOS Absence simplifies complexity by automating processes around paid and unpaid absences, including insurance Short Term Disability (STD) claims. Gone are the days of manual calculations, relying on spreadsheets, utilizing multiple legacy systems, or reading through a client profile database. FINEOS Absence automates Integrated Disability and Absence Management (IDAM), helping to ensure that you're compliant. Automating and centralizing IDAM reduces both costs and hours, while a unified data archive gives you the security and analytical insight to run your operation.

FINEOS staff will be available throughout the event and would love to meet there to discuss how FINEOS can assist with your next project.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS has over 50 life, accident and health carriers globally; including 7 of the top ten carriers in the US and 4 of the top 5 carriers in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to scale rapidly, working with innovative progressive carriers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The FINEOS Platform provides customers full end to end core administration for group, voluntary and individual across life, accident and health. The FINEOS Platform includes the FINEOS AdminSuite core product suite as well as add-on products, FINEOS Engage to support digital engagement and FINEOS Insight for analytics and reporting.

For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

