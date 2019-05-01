In keeping with its strong record of asset development, PPHE is actively repositioning itself at the corporate level. The introduction of EPRA reporting highlights the company's success from a property perspective (EPRA NAV per share of £24.57 at December 2018), while share liquidity and broadening of the investor base should benefit from the recent secondary placing and move to a Premium Listing. Operationally, progress is robust with resilient trading (8% gain in Q1 like-for-like RevPAR and revenue), continued material investment payoff and abundant asset-acquisition opportunities. We believe PPHE's shares offer an attractive way to access hotel property markets, particularly in London and the Netherlands, both in terms of capitalisation yield and a SOTP valuation.

