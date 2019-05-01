Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $14bn Biosimilars and Follow-On Biologics Drugs Market

Global Biosimilars and Follow-On Biologics Market 2019-2029
Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs), Fusion Proteins, Insulin, Erythropoietins, Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor (G-CSF), Interferons, Growth Hormones, Fertility Hormones
LONDON, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biosimilars and follow-on biologics market is estimated to have reached $10.7bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is dominated by Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies, this submarket is estimated to hold 23% share of this market in 2018.
Report Scope
• Global Biosimilars and Follow-on Biologics Market forecasts from 2019-2029
• Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market for biosimilars, our investigation shows forecasts to 2029 for 8 individual therapeutic submarkets:
• Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs)
• Fusion proteins
• Insulin
• Erythropoietin (EPO)
• Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF)
• Interferons
• Growth hormones
• Fertility hormones
• This report also shows revenue to 2029 for 12 individual submarkets within the above segments:
• Rituximab, infliximab, trastuzumab, adalimumab and bevacizumab
• Human insulin, insulin analogues, insulin glargine and insulin lispro
• Interferon alfa and interferon beta
• Etanercept
• Our analyses show individual revenue forecasts to 2029 for 12 national markets:
• US
• Japan
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Italy
• Spain
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Russia
• Brazil
• Our study discusses the leading companies that are involved in the biosimilars and follow-on biologics industry
• Our study provides a SWOT analysis of the biosimilars and follow-on biologics market.
• Our study discusses pressures, opportunities and other events affecting the biosimilars industry and market, including these influences:
• Strategies for developing biosimilars - needs, demand, challenges and opportunities
• Guidelines from regulators (FDA, EMA and others)
• Patent challenges and data exclusivity for biopharmaceuticals
• Needs and opportunities in developing biosimilar mAbs, including rising incidence of cancers and increasing demand for lower-cost biologicals
• Developments in technology and operations for biosimilar drug production.
Companies covered in the report include:
Allergan
Allozyne
Alteogen
Alvogen
Amarey Novamedical
Amega Biotech
Amgen
Apotex
Astellas Pharma
AstraZeneca
Avesthagen
Baxter
Bayer
Beijing Four Rings
Beijing SL Pharmaceutical
Biocad
Bioceuticals
Biocon Limited
Biogen
BioGenomics
Biolab
Bionovis
BioPartners
Biosidus
Bioton
BioXpress Therapeutics
Boehringer Ingelheim
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Cambridge Antibody Technology
CCL Pharmaceuticals
CCM Duopharma
Celltrion
Centocor Ortho Biotech
Chong Kun Dang
Chugai
CinnaGen.
Coherus BioSciences
Compass Biotechnologies
Cristália
CT Arzneimittel
Cyplasin
Daiichi Sankyo
Dong-A Pharmaceutical
Dong-A Socio Holdings
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
Egis Pharmaceuticals
Eisai
Eli Lilly
Elpen Pharmaceutical
Emcure Pharmaceuticals
EMS
Epirus
Eurofarma
Express Scripts
FibroGen
Finox Biotech
Fuji Pharma
Gan & Lee
Genetech
Genexine
Gennova
GenSci
Genzyme
Geropharm
Gilead Sciences
GlaxoSmithKline
Hangzhou Jiuyuan Gene Engineering Co.
Hanmi Pharmaceutical
Hanwha Chemical
Haselmeier
Health Canada
Helius Biotech
Hexal
Hindustan Antibiotic
Hospira
Hualida Biotech
Hypermarcas
IGES Institute
Intas Biopharmaceuticals
inVentiv Health
JCR Pharmaceuticals
Johnson & Johnson
Kabi
Kemwell Biopharma
Kissea
Koçak Farma
Kwizda Pharma
Kyowa Hakko Kirin
Landsteiner Scientific
LG Life Sciences
Libbs
LKM SA
Lonza
Mabion
Marvel Life Sciences
MEDICE Arzneimittel Pütter
Merck (MSD)
Merck KGaA
Merck Serono
Minapharm
Mitsubishi Tanabe
Mochida Pharmaceutical
Momenta Pharmaceuticals
Mycenax Biotech
Mylan
Nichi-Iko
Nippion Kayaku
Novartis
Novo Nordisk
Nuron Biotech
Oncobiologics
Ortho Pharmaceutical
Orygen
PanGen Biotech
Pfenex
Pfizer
Pharmapark
Pharmstandard
PRA International
Pro Generika
PROBIOMED
Qilu Pharmaceutical
Quintiles
Ranbaxy Laboratories
RAND Corporation
Ratiopharm
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Reliance GeneMedix
Reliance Life Sciences (RLS)
Rentschler Biotechnologie
Roche
Samsung Bioepis
Samsung BioLogics
Sandoz
Sanofi
SciGen
Shandong Kexing Pharma
Shanghai Celgen Biopharmaceutical
Shanghai CP Guojian
Shanghai Fosun
Shantha Biotechnics
Shinogi
Sicor Biotech
Sothema Laboratories
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
STADA Arzneimittel
Stragen Pharma
Strides Arcolab
Syngene International
Synthon Biopharmaceuticals
Takeda
Teva
Tianjin Hualida Biotechnology
Tonghua Dongbao
TSH Biopharm Corp
União Química
USV Biologics
Virchow Biotech
Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals
Wockhardt
Xiamen Amoytop Biotech
Zenotech
Zhejian Huahai Pharmaceutical
Zuventus
Zydus Biovation
Zydus Cadila
List of Organisations Mentioned in the Report
Argentine Ministry of Health
Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee
Cardiovascular Drugs Advisory Committee
Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)
Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation
Centre for Drug Evaluation (CDE)
China Food and Drug Administration
Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use
European Generic Medicines Association (EGA)
European Medicines Agency (EMA)
Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB)
Korea Food and Drug Administration
Mexican Supreme Court
Ministry for Health Labour and Welfare (MHLW)
National Health Service (NHS)
National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)
Norwegian Ministry of Health
Pan American Health Organization
Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)
Russian Ministry of Health
Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC)
Stanford University
State Employees' Social Security and Social Services Institute (ISSSTE)
The Brazilian Ministry of Health
The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS)
The National Conference of State Legislatures (US)
The United Laboratories (TUL)
Therapeutic Goods Administration
Toronto University
UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)
University of California, San Francisco
University of Tokyo
US Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC)
US Court of Appeals
US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
US Patent and Trademark Office
World Health Organization (WHO)
