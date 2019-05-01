AU Students Steal the Show at UAE Hackathon

Seghir: VitaCAM uses AI to detect human vitamin deficiency

AJMAN, UAE, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever wondered if it is possible to detect vitamin deficiency with just a click?

This has become a reality with just a smart app innovated by three students of engineering and information technology at Ajman University as part of their participation in the UAE Hackathon.

The three inventors, Ahmed Saif Eldeen Khalil, Mohamed Ait Gacem, and Saifeddin O. S. Alghlayini, have stolen the show and bagged Dh50,000 for their remarkable idea.

VitaCAM is a smartphone application that uses artificial intelligence to detect vitamin deficiencies in humans. Through photographic images of the eyes, lips, and tongue, the app evaluates the participant's condition.

It then issues the right diagnosis as per the images taken.

The trio, who have garnered high praise from the judging panel, their fellow competitors and the audience, managed to snatch the top three ranks across the Emirate of Ajman.

Lauding the students' breakthrough, AU Chancellor Prof Karim Seghir said the pioneering app will have a profound impact on public health. "The VitaCAM is not only a game changer in terms of affordability and accessibility," Prof. Seghir added. "It could be a life-saver as well."

The annual UAE's Hackathon, themed 'Data for Happiness and Wellbeing', is aimed at developing innovative solutions that contribute to the health and happiness of the community at large. In search of those ideas, seven hackathons are held every year; one in each Emirate.

Prizes go for the top three teams in each Emirate, he elaborated.

One national-level prize is presented to the best concept nationwide.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ahmed Shaaban

Ajman University

Tel: +971-50-900-1597

Email: a.shaaban@ajman.ac.ae