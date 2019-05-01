Prepaid Financial Services has Rolled Out its First Garmin Pay Solution in the United Kingdom for Cards Issued Managed by the FinTech

Prepaid Financial Services (PFS), an e-money payment company, today announced its partnership with Garmin Pay allowing for cards issued and managed by PFS in the UK to be used on compatible Garmin smartwatch devices.

"We enjoyed partnering with Garmin to bring a lifestyle FinTech offering to PFS card programme users across the UK. This solution is truly the digital wallet you wear on your wrist with convenience at every turn to ensure great user experiences with each purchase made," said Valerie Moran, Head of Operations Client Relations at PFS.

Garmin Pay enables users to leave both cash and smartphones at home and make purchases using only their smartwatch. Designed around busy lives, this convenient payment solution is available almost everywhere. Whether you are on the bus, grabbing a coffee or taking a friend out for lunch, Garmin Pay lets you make purchases quickly with nothing needed but your watch.

"We are pleased to have partnered with PFS to offer payment solutions for UK customers," said Theo Axford, Head of Product, Partnerships Portfolio at Garmin. "For those that live a busy and active lifestyle, the ability to make purchases on the go is crucial to smartwatch users. We are therefore excited to partner with PFS and expand our partnerships with e-payment vendors."

For a full list of compatible devices, please find out more information on the website here: https://explore.garmin.com/en-GB/garmin-pay/

About Garmin International, Inc.

Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and Edge are registered trademarks and Garmin Connect, Connect IQ and Varia are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

About PFS

PFS provides world-class payment technology solutions offering comprehensive innovation in electronic money. As a pioneer in the evolution of the FinTech ecosystem, its award-winning solutions include e-wallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards and IBAN accounts in the UK and Eurozone. Prepaid Financial Services Limited, trading as PFS, is Authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. PFS Card Services (Ireland) Limited, trading as PCSIL, is Regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

PFS is one of Europe's largest e-money issuers and has returned profits for 10 consecutive years. With programmes active in 25 countries and growing, the company has the ability to transact in 23 currencies. PFS' products and state-of-the-art technology platforms are trusted by governments, local authorities, NGOs, mobile network operators, banks and corporate clients globally. PFS is an agile FinTech chosen by other FinTechs to revolutionise the digital economy securely and in real-time. The company develops a range of trendsetting mobile payment and wearable solutions securely and seamlessly providing quick and easy integrations into mobile payment applications.

Explore the future of prepaid financial solutions today as the world moves towards a cashless society tomorrow by visiting https://prepaidfinancialservices.com and discover more about PFS' next-generation payment solutions. Contact Sales@PrepaidFinancialServices.com

Ends

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190501005469/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Marie O'Riordan MPRCA MAM

Senior Public Relations Communications Manager

Prepaid Financial Services (PFS)

Email Marie.ORiordan@PrepaidFinancialServices.com

Tel +442071835856 +353469079073