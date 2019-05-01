sprite-preloader
01.05.2019
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Statement re Board Succession

London, May 1

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc ('the Company')

Statement re Board Succession

The Board of Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc announces that Patrick Gifford, Chairman of the Company, will retire from the Board at the 2019 annual general meeting, which is scheduled to be held on 3 October 2019. Mr Gifford will be succeeded as Chairman by Graham Kitchen, who joined the Board on 1 June 2018.

