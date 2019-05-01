JC's Landscaping: Julixa Newman Announces the Launch of her eComm Mastermind Program

Julixa Newman's New eComm Mastermind Program Includes 24 Content Packed Modules and 104 Lessons on eComm Training

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2019 / Julixa Newman is pleased to announce the launch of her new eComm Mastermind Program.

To learn more about the new program and how it will teach budding entrepreneurs to build and grow their businesses, please check out https://www.julixa.com/.

As a spokesperson for Julixa Newman noted, she has plenty of first-hand experience in building a successful company. As the Founder of Stuff4Multiples.com - which is now the number one online twins store in the United States - Newman launched the company in 2009 with only $125 in the bank, and a dream to help parents of multiples find the many items they needed for their children.

Newman's products can now be found online in stores like Wal-Mart and Target. Her company also makes well into 7 figures each year, the spokesperson noted.

Now, with the launch of her new eComm Mastermind Program, Newman is looking forward to teaching other entrepreneurs how to build and grow their businesses - just as she did with her own company.

Newman's Mastermind Program, which will be available in both English and Spanish, will feature 24 content-packed modules as well as 104 lessons on eComm training.

"How would you like me to hold you by the hand as you launch your first, or your next product?" Newman asked.

"The life you want is going to be fueled by the business you build and my Mastermind Group is the road-map to get you there."

The modules will cover important topics like research and pricing, how to research the competition, web basics, sales and discounts, social media basics, retail packaging tips for big box stores and much more.

Newman's eComm Mastermind will also include monthly video training calls, direct access to Newman, a launch package and access to her private Facebook group.

"I promise to make this Mastermind everything that you need to launch and grow your eComm business. How do I know? I've designed it to be exactly what I wish I had along the way," Newman said.

About Julixa Newman:

Julixa Newman started her e-commerce journey in 2009 with $125 in the bank. Today, her products sell online in Wal-Mart, Target, buybuyBABY, and her company does well into 7 figures each year. To learn more about Julixa and her story, go to: http://www.julixa.com/.

