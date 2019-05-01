Manuka Honey Market Growth to be Influenced by Rising Demand From Food Industries, & Increasing Usage for Medicinal Purposes by 2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Manuka Honey Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Manuka honey is obtained from the nectar of the "Manuka tree" and is produced only in Australia and New Zealand. It is exclusively used in the medicinal sector because of its anti-bacterial properties. It is also known as a table sugar replacer. The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of manuka honey market are the growing demand from food industries, the rising use for the medicinal purpose, acceptance of healthy lifestyle, and the high demand from health-conscious customers. However, lack of knowledge and the presence of alternatives may restrain the overall market in the years to come. Market is segmented based on specialty-food type, product type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Based on specialty-food types, manuka honey market is segmented into HFCS-free, organic, GMO-free, gluten-free, and others. The HFCS-free sector may account for the significant market share of manuka honey and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be the rising awareness among consumers regarding the severe effects of high fructose corn syrup. Also, organic manuka sector is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come. UMF 20+ / MGO 829 mg/kg (ppm), UMF 15+ / MGO 514 mg/kg (ppm), UMF 10+ / MGO 263 mg/kg (ppm), and UMF 5+ / MGO 83 mg/kg (ppm) are the product types that are explored in market. The manuka honey market is categorized based on applications like personal care products, direct consumption/culinary purpose, medicinal purpose, bakery and confectionery, and others. Direct consumption/culinary purpose sector may account for the substantial market share of manuka honey and is estimated to continue its dominance in the years to come.

Download PDF to know more details about "Manuka Honey Market" Report 2023.

Based on the distribution channel, e-commerce, hypermarket & supermarket, specialty stores, convenience stores, and others classify manuka honey market. E-commerce sector may account for the substantial market share of manuka honey and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. This may be because manuka honey is manufactured only in New Zealand and less availability in other regions. Manuka honey market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa).Globally, Asia Pacific may account for the substantial market share of manuka honey and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind overall market growth could be the changing lifestyle and the growing health-conscious consumers. Europe is also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe is the second larger region with a significant market share. The key players of the manuka honey market are Natures Way, Comvita, Capilano, Manuka Health, KirksBees Honey, Arataki Honey, Pure Honey New Zealand, Watson & Son, and Streamland. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Access 105 page research report with TOC on "Manuka Honey Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-manuka-honey-market

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Manuka Honey in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

( , , UK, and )

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

( , , Korea, and )

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

( , , )

Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

and ( , UAE, , and ) Global Manuka Honey market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Comvita



Manuka Health



Arataki Honey



Watson & Son



Streamland



Pure Honey New Zealand



KirksBees Honey



Capilano



Nature's Way

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

UMF 5+ / MGO 83 mg/kg (ppm



UMF 10+ / MGO 263 mg/kg (ppm



UMF 15+ / MGO 514 mg/kg (ppm



UMF 20+ / MGO 829 mg/kg (ppm)



Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Manuka Honey for each application, including

Digestion & Inflammation Treatment



Wound-care & Skincare Products



Other

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

Cold Storage Market

Food Preservatives Market

Functional Foods Market

Industrial Goat Milk Powder Market

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com/