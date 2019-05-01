Forbidden Technologies plc: Deltatre Extends Blackbird Partnership for Production of Sports Clips and Highlights

LONDON, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT), the developer and seller of the market-leading cloud video platform, Blackbird, is pleased to announce that Deltatre has signed an agreement to extend its use of Blackbird for a further 12 months.

Deltatre is a leading global provider of digital and broadcast services within the sports sector. The company works with rights owners and rights holders to grow the popularity of sports by giving fans even more exciting and immersive experiences. Achieving this enhances the brands of sports leagues, federations, franchises, TV networks and other content providers.

Deltatre uses Blackbird for the fast turn-around of long and short-form game highlights and clips for a wide range of sports including rugby, cycling and athletics. Once clipped, edited and enriched, game highlights can be distributed to social, mobile, web, over-the-top (OTT) and on-demand platforms simply and quickly. Deltatre runs Blackbird on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform with users able to rapidly edit, manage and distribute content collaboratively from North America and Europe, all through a browser using limited bandwidth.

Deltatre CTO, Jon Hanford, said: "We're excited to commit to another year leveraging Blackbird's technology to help enhance the content our customers provide to their audiences. Their flexible platform is best-of-breed in the space and a natural partner for a company like Deltatre that is obsessed with maximizing fan engagement."

Forbidden CEO, Ian McDonough said: "Deltatre is one of our key OEM customers and we are delighted that they have extended their partnership with us. It demonstrates the power and agility of Blackbird when rapidly delivering high quality content to fans across multiple online channels.

"We see increasing opportunities to expand the use of Blackbird in the sports sector as the demand for sports clips and highlights continues to grow rapidly. Fans want to keep up with all the latest sports action almost instantly on a variety of different platforms and Blackbird is ideally positioned to help sports broadcasters and rights holders meet this demand."

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT, www.forbidden.co.uk) floated in February 2000.

Forbidden develops, markets and licenses a powerful cloud video platform using its patented Blackbird technology. The technology underpins multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, eSports live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

The Blackbird technology allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for social media distribution, and results in much more effective monetization.

Blackbird is a registered trademark of Forbidden Technologies plc.

About RNS Reach announcements

This is an RNS Reach announcement. RNS Reach is an investor communication service aimed at assisting listed and unlisted (including AIM quoted) companies to distribute media only / non-regulatory news releases into the public domain. Information required to be notified under the AIM Rules for Companies, Market Abuse Regulation or other regulation would be disseminated as an RNS regulatory announcement and not on RNS Reach.