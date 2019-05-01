Tunnel Boring Machine Market in Context to 2025 Global Opportunity, Growth, Manufacturers and Market Trends

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Market Research has added a report, titled, 'Tunnel Boring Machine Market Outlook - 2025'. According to the report, the global tunnel boring machine market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2025. The market is anticipated to garner $8,385.6 million by 2025 from $5,189.8 million in 2017. The research provides an extensive analysis of key drivers, segments, benefits for stakeholders, regions, opportunities, and major manufacturers. Additionally, the report outlines market definition, key findings, top investment pockets, top winning strategies and scope in the industry. Competitive scenario in different geographies is outlined to assist new players, leading market players, and stakeholders determine emerging economies.

The research study report offers a detailed analysis of the key factors responsible for rising focus toward micro-tunneling. In addition, the report offers a detailed overview of dominant methods for constructing tunnels, which is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, new innovations in the industry which are expected to provide rewarding growth opportunities are also mentioned.

A brief overview of each segment and sub-segment is provided. The research sub-segments the machine type into earth pressure balance shield TBM, slurry TBM, multi-mode TBM, shielded TBM, and others. The study bifurcates the end-users segment into railway transport, road transport, utility, mining, oil & gas, metro & transit, and others. Regionally, the market is analyzed based on Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, LAMEA, and rest of the world. In addition, countries from each region are explored in the report. The research offers detailed analysis on market estimates & forecasts for each region for the forecast period. This analysis offers insights which helps in determining the leading segments and planning strategies to acquire a robust presence in the market.

The report discusses major market players active in the Tunnel Boring Machine industry. An overview of each market player is presented, and recent developments are highlighted in the report. These market players include China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co. Ltd., Dalian Huarui Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd., Herrenknecht AG, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, IHI Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Northern Heavy Industries Group Ltd., Qinhuangdao Tianye Tolian Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., and others. The in-depth analysis helps market players to adapt according to changing market conditions in the regions, formulate strategies to achieve development, and take essential steps to obtain a leading position in the industry.

The research highlights key trends, growth factors, and opportunities in the market. The report is prepared on the basis of in-depth evaluation of the industry by the professionals. It provides insights on top winning strategies and top investment pockets to assist market players and investors gain maximum profits.

