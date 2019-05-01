SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC.: SolarWinds Pingdom Named Exclusive Web APM Tool for Loopia

Over 500K Loopia customers to receive Pingdom monitoring to help ensure the availability and performance of their websites

AUSTIN, Texas, May 01, 2019, based in Sweden and one of the largest web and domain hosting providers in the Nordics, whereby the company has selected SolarWinds Pingdom as its exclusive web application performance monitoring (APM) solution. Loopia will include Pingdom in its custom package to over 500K business plans, giving Loopia customers the ability to monitor the uptime and availability of their websites and critical web pages.



Pingdom is a web application performance and availability monitoring solution that uses more than 100 global test servers to provide an outside-in user perspective of web experiences. With the Pingdom uptime checks provided by Loopia, users will be able to receive real-time alerts when issues arise, run tests to quickly resolve problems, and spot trends through easy-to-understand reports to proactively manage and avoid potential risks in the future.

"As one of the largest and most popular web hosting companies in Sweden, Loopia recognizes the significance of maintaining website and application uptime for businesses-because every minute down, is a dollar lost," said Denny LeCompte, general manager, application management, SolarWinds. "Therefore, we are thrilled to be partnering with Loopia to make Pingdom available to their valuable customers and their businesses."

Loopia AB, which is part of Loopia Group, is one of the Nordics' largest and fastest-growing web hosting companies with operations in Sweden, Norway, and Serbia. The company offers innovative solutions at a competitive price point for managing domain names, websites, and email services to both private individuals and companies.

"When we set out to include a web APM tool as part of our custom business package, Pingdom was the obvious choice given its longstanding reputation for helping companies deliver the best possible customer experience by ensuring the performance and availability of business-critical websites and applications," said Jimmie Eriksson, managing director, Loopia. "We look forward to working with SolarWinds and their Pingdom team as we continue to meet and exceed our customers' needs for monitoring."

Pingdom is part of the SolarWinds web application performance monitoring, Loggly , and Papertrail . These products can be used individually to help ensure the performance and availability of custom applications and websites, or used together to maintain full-stack visibility.

For more information or to inquire about becoming a SolarWinds partner, please contact partnership@solarwinds.com .

Additional Resources

Customer testimonial - " SolarWinds Pingdom Testimonial (https://video.solarwinds.com/watch/VzVXBrfseQju5ou8XfP9hc)"

(https://video.solarwinds.com/watch/VzVXBrfseQju5ou8XfP9hc)" Video - " SolarWinds Cloud Monitoring for DevOps (https://www.solarwinds.com/resources/video/solarwinds-cloud-monitoring-for-devops)"

Connect with SolarWinds

THWACK (https://thwack.solarwinds.com/welcome)

(https://thwack.solarwinds.com/welcome) Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/solarwinds)

(http://www.twitter.com/solarwinds) Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SolarWinds)

(https://www.facebook.com/SolarWinds) LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/solarwinds)

SWIproducts

SWIdevops

About SolarWinds

SolarWindsonline community, allow us to build products that solve well-understood IT management challenges in ways that technology professionals want them solved. This focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in network management software and MSP solutions. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com .

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2019 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.