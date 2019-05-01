New York State-based Linton Crystal Technologies announced plans to bring its Chinese ingot production equipment business under one roof just hours after its major customer outlined its intent to manufacture even more monocrystalline panels.American solar equipment maker Linton Crystal Technologies appears well positioned to benefit from the big expansion plans announced by Chinese PV giant Longi Solar yesterday. With the world's biggest monocrystalline solar module maker announcing plans to add some 8 GW of silicon ingot and wafer manufacturing capacity this year, ingot furnace supplier Linton ...

