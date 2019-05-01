BH Global Limited - Directorate Change

BH GLOBAL LIMITED

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Directorate Change

01 May 2019

BH Global Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Andreas Tautscher has agreed to join the Board of the Company and has been appointed as Director with effect from 1 May 2019.

Andreas is a Guernsey based independent Director with over 30 years' financial services experience. From 1994 until 2018 Andreas was a senior executive at Deutsche Bank and was most recently CEO Channel Islands and Head of Financial Intermediaries for EMEA and LATAM. He has experience across the full spectrum of funds, trust and banking services in most of the major financial centers. He sat on the UK Regional Governance Board of Deutsche and the EMEA Wealth Management Exco. Andreas has also served on Local Government advisory committees and was for 6 years a Non-Executive Director on the Virgin Group Board. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Elizabeth College, a Guernsey based public school. Andreas started his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers and qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1994.

The Company announces the proposed retirement of Nicholas Moss as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company effective from 21 June 2019, the date of the next Annual General Meeting. Mr Moss has been a Director since the formation of the Company in 2008 and will not offer himself for re-election at the 2019 Annual General Meeting.

Sir Michael Bunbury, Chairman, commented: "We are sorry to be losing Nick's skills and experience and thank him for the drive, focus and guidance that he has given to his role as Director of the Company since it listed in 2008. We are delighted that Andreas has accepted our invitation to join the Board of the Company. We look forward to the benefit which his many years' experience as a Director of unlisted funds and senior executive roles will bring to the Company".

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhglobal.com

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736