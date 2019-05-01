International Stem Cell (ISCO) reported strong FY18 revenues of $11.1m, up 48.7% compared with 2017 mainly due to the biomedical business, which had revenues of $9.3m, up 78.4% year-on-year. The profitability of the biomedical business continues to improve as well, with operating income of $3.3m, up 78.2% compared with the previous year. The company has also reported that the 12-patient Phase I trial of ISC-hpNSC in Parkinson's disease (PD) is now fully enrolled with complete data expected in H120.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...