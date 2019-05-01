Leisure Pass Group Welcomes Ian Wheeler as Non-executive Chairman

LONDON, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel and technology specialist Ian Wheeler has joined the board of the Leisure Pass Group, the world's largest attraction pass business, as the company's new Non-Executive Chairman.

With a strong track record at executive and board level in growing P&L through strategy development, marketing innovation, brand development and commercial partnerships, Wheeler will help steer the Leisure Pass Group's investment in continued growth, with particular focus on product innovation and expanding the company's pass portfolio into new locations.

Operating in 37 cities in 17 countries across five continents, the Leisure Pass Group enjoys a 65 per cent market share in the global multi-attraction pass sector, helping millions of sightseers to enjoy world-class attractions, tours, experiences and activities while making significant savings.

Its offering encompasses the 'Great Cities' collection of all-inclusive passes, including the London Pass, New York Pass and Hong Kong Pass; the 'Go City' collection of flexible passes in 21 global cities; and partnerships with third party city card operators to whom the company provides its operating technology and digital marketing support.

"Technology is at the heart of our business and is the driver for ambitious growth plans," commented Leisure Pass Group CEO Ted Stimpson.

"Ian's expertise in travel tech and innovation is a valuable asset to the Leisure Pass Group board as we continue to shape the future of the multi-attraction pass industry."

Wheeler currently serves as non-executive chairman of air fare analytics provider Infare, president of online travel content aggregator Travelfusion and non-executive director of the Travel Counsellors global network of self-employed travel agents.

He commented: "I am delighted to join the Leisure Pass Group board - we have many opportunities ahead of us and a talented team.

"Our priorities include expanding pass awareness, growth into new geographies and product innovation that creates additional value for pass customers, attraction partners and trade partners."

The Leisure Pass Group in its current form was created in March 2017 when three businesses - the London-based Leisure Pass Group, Boston-based Smart Destinations and the New York Pass - were brought together by Exponent Private Equity. Using proprietary technology, the company provides sightseers, attractions and city marketers with flexibility and convenience, increasing propensity for visitor pre-purchase of experiences and aiding partner attractions in visitor management.

