NTT Group Brings Award-winning Teams, Advanced Technology and Customer Focus to SAP SAPPHIRE NOW

- Two Prestigious Awards and 27 Sessions Underscore SAP Expertise and Success

- Meet NTT Group's family of integrated brands - NTT Communications, Dimension Data, NTT DATA, NTT Advanced Technology, everis, Secure-24 and itelligence - at Booth #421

NEW YORK, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT Group, represented by NTT Communications, Dimension Data, NTT Security, NTT DATA, NTT Advanced Technology, everis, Secure-24 and itelligence, today announced its companies will receive recognition for two awards at the SAP Global Partner Summit on May 6 and the SAP SAPPHIRE NOW conference, May 7-9, in Orlando, Florida, held in conjunction with the Americas' SAP Users' Group (ASUG) Annual Conference. In addition, NTT companies will make four official theatre presentations, two ASUG presentations, and 21 booth presentations at booth #421 during SAP SAPPHIRE NOW.

The SAP Innovation Awards team selected itelligence, NTT DATA's SAP specialist, as one of its 2019 Process Innovator Award winners for an application of SAP technology that automated the detection of invasive species using drone images. By exploiting new technologies such as drones, image recognition, detection using neural networks, and deep learning, the itelligence team was able to detect the highly toxic and invasive species, Giant Hogweed, at rates better and much faster than those possible with human resources. The team's flexible data processing platform used the Hadoop stack to process unstructured data with machine learning algorithms, and SAP HANA as the database and application platform. The itelligence solution not only speeds up detection of the toxic plant, but also streamlines the obligatory removal process.

SAP also named itelligence the winner of a 2019 SAP Pinnacle Award: SAP Global Platinum Reseller of the Year. These awards honor a highly select group of SAP partners worldwide for their commitment to value creation, exponential growth and simplification. Of SAP's 18,000 partners, NTT's itelligence was one of only 30 partners worldwide to achieve winner status this year. SAP will formally recognize the Pinnacle Award winners at the Global Partner Summit on May 6.

NTT companies will share their SAP domain knowledge and expertise across four different sessions held throughout this event. Leaders from four NTT companies will address the following topics in SAPPHIRE NOW theatre presentations:

NTT DATA & itelligence: Enhance Your Customer Experience and Speed Innovations with the NTT Family (Tues., May 7 , 11:00 am - 11:20 am , Theater 2)

, - , Theater 2) NTT DATA & itelligence: Digital Transformation: Accelerating the Value of Your SAP S/4HANA Journey ( Wed., May 8 , 2:00 pm - 2:20 pm , Network and Spend Management NE512)

, - , Network and Spend Management NE512) NTT Advanced Technology: Enhance User Experience for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions with NTT WinActor ( Wed., May 8 , 11:00 am - 11:20 am , Services and Support SE734)

, - , Services and Support SE734) Secure-24: Migrating SAP Software Landscapes to Microsoft Azure ( Thurs., May 9 , 12:30 pm - 12:50 pm , Services and Support SE734)

Leaders from NTT's itelligence will address the following topics in ASUG presentations:

itelligence: Transforming to an Intelligent Enterprise with SAP S/4HANA ( Wed., May 8 , 11:00 am - 11:40 am , S330E)

, - , S330E) itelligence: Securing SAP Software Systems from Cyberattacks ( Wed., May 8 , 2:00 pm - 2:40 pm , S330G)

About NTT Group

As an SAP global service partner, NTT Group and its integrated family of global brands, is uniquely positioned to support enterprises of all sizes seeking to gain deeper insights and better outcomes through SAP services and solutions spanning applications, infrastructure, security and communications.

A leader in innovation serving 85 percent of the Fortune Global 100 companies, NTT Group and its more than 15,000 SAP professionals partner with clients to navigate and simplify the modern complexities of business and technology. NTT Group offers a comprehensive portfolio of world-class consulting, implementation and managed services for SAP applications, infrastructure and business processes, including an SAP-optimized infrastructure for private cloud and network access. Visit the NTT Group's family of integrated brands at booth #421. http://www.ntt.co.jp/activity/en/global/

