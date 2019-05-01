EA EDUCATION GROUP INC.: EA EDUCATION Appoints New Director

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2019 / EA Education Group Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: EA) is pleased to announce that Mr. Man Bong Benedict (Ben) Leung has been appointed as an independent director of the Company effective April 30, 2019.

Mr. Leung is a Chartered Accountant in Ontario and obtained his Bachelors Degree in Commerce from the University of Toronto. He has over 15 years of public companies experience in Canada and is currently a director of another public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. Leung is also a member of an education centre that provides a variety of programs for children of different ages.

"We are delighted to have Mr. Leung join our Board of Directors. Mr. Leung will make a great contribution to the Company with his extensive trade experience." stated Wen Xu, Chair of the Board.

About EA Education Group Inc.

The Company is a Toronto-based provider of education services.

