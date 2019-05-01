sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,052 Euro		+0,00
+0,19 %
WKN: A2PFEU ISIN: CA26824W2076 Ticker-Symbol: CBQ2 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EA EDUCATION GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EA EDUCATION GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
01.05.2019 | 14:20
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

EA EDUCATION GROUP INC.: EA EDUCATION Appoints New Director

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2019 / EA Education Group Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: EA) is pleased to announce that Mr. Man Bong Benedict (Ben) Leung has been appointed as an independent director of the Company effective April 30, 2019.

Mr. Leung is a Chartered Accountant in Ontario and obtained his Bachelors Degree in Commerce from the University of Toronto. He has over 15 years of public companies experience in Canada and is currently a director of another public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. Leung is also a member of an education centre that provides a variety of programs for children of different ages.

"We are delighted to have Mr. Leung join our Board of Directors. Mr. Leung will make a great contribution to the Company with his extensive trade experience." stated Wen Xu, Chair of the Board.

About EA Education Group Inc.

The Company is a Toronto-based provider of education services.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Wen Xu"
Chair of the Board

For further information, please contact:

Wen (Wendy) Xu
Phone: 647-556-3478
Email: wendy.eaedu@gmail.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: EA EDUCATION GROUP INC.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/543678/EA-EDUCATION-Appoints-New-Director


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE