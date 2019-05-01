Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2019) - CENTR Brands Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: CNTR) is pleased to provide the following corporate update on a number of key strategic initiatives and recently announced projects:

Initial Production and Sales Launch - the Company remains on track to commence production of CENTR, its sparkling, low-calorie, CBD beverage in the summer of 2019. With initial production determined, the Company expects to launch marketing, sampling and sales of CENTR on the west coast of the United States by the fall of 2019.

Branding and Marketing Launch Partnership - in conjunction with the Company's production and sales launch as noted above, the Company is excited to announce the Company's continued partnership with me&ideas inc., the internationally recognized, Vancouver-based branding and creative agency that assisted the Company in creating its distinct brand identity and ethos of "finding calm in the everyday chaos". me&ideas will work with the Company to create a full creative platform to assist in the initial rollout of the CENTR brand and product platform on the west coast of the United States.

Sales Hire - the Company is also pleased to announce the hiring of Arthur Danner as VP, Sales. Based in the South Bay area of California, Art joins the CENTR team with a long and successful career launching and supporting beverage brands at a national level for suppliers and distributors such as Beringer, Heublein, SGWS and Youngs Market Company.

NRG - to assist with the summer 2019 promotional launch of CENTR in California, the Company has entered into an agreement with NRG Marketing, LLC of Los Angeles, CA to assist with the promotion of the CENTR brand identity and to distribute samples of CENTR in the Company's launch markets.

Joseph Meehan, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said "we could not be more excited to both partner with NRG and have Art join the CENTR team to lead our U.S. launch. After an exhaustive search, it was clear that Art brings a combination of significant experience and leadership, deep personal relationships, and passion for our product to ensure the best possible launch for CENTR on the west coast this year. We look forward to Art working closely with NRG - a leader in experiential marketing that works with major national brands - to bring CENTR to customers - to help Californians find their CENTR".

The Company also announces that that it has granted a total of 4,825,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain officers and directors of the Company. The Options, each exercisable at a price of $1.00 per common share, will expire May 1, 2024.

About CENTR Brands Corp. CENTR Brands Corp. is involved in the development and marketing of beverages infused with hemp-derived extracts and derivatives. The Company is focused on the creation and launch of a global brand for the cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverage industry. The Company's first product, named CENTR, is a sparkling, low-calorie, CBD beverage that the Company expects to launch in the United States before the fall of 2019.

www.findyourcentr.com

For further information, contact Joseph Meehan at 1.604.733.1514.

On behalf of the Board,

CENTR BRANDS CORP.

Joseph Meehan, Chief Executive Officer

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the development of the business of CENTR Brands Corp., the timing for the lanch of the Company's products and other matters. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44452