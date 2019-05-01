Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Liberated Syndication Selected to Host and Distribute Major Podcasts Record Number of New LibsynPro Customers

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2019 / Liberated Syndication (OTCQB: LSYN), a worldwide leader in podcast hosting, distribution and monetization announced a 10% increase in networks on the LibsynPro platform in the first three months of 2019.

LibsynPro is Libsyn's enterprise solution for podcast networks, professional media producers, large organizations and corporate customers. LibsynPro delivers industry leading uptime, distribution, podcast statistics and advertising stitching tools. LibsynPro also offers a highly secure Private Podcasting solution for distribution of internal information and content within an organization or entity.

Over the last 12 months, 125 new networks representing some of the biggest and most recognized brands have chosen LibsynPro for their podcasts. These new customers include one of the world's most powerful brands, a global commerce leader, a global machinery manufacturer, a well known retail sales channel, a legendary boxing icon and many Fortune 500 companies. The Company sees continued growth from brands as they look to leverage the popularity of podcasts and incorporate storytelling into their strategy for reaching customers.

"Over the last year, we have seen strong interest from large brands and Fortune 500 companies, both in the number of new customers and the breadth of unique podcast content," said Rob Walch, VP of Podcaster Relations. "LibsynPro has the widest range of distribution options of any podcast host, ensuring content is available most everywhere people listen to audio, helping to create engagement for these brands through podcasting."

The following notable new LibsynPro customers are using podcasts to attract audiences through storytelling and interviews on relevant topics:

eBay: launched the eBay for Business podcast in 2018 to connect with sellers via a media format that fits into their lifestyles. It is the number one eBay related podcast and a top e-commerce resource featuring eBay sellers, eBay employees and industry experts. The eBay for Business podcast is the definitive weekly source for the information and inspiration needed to start, run and grow a business on eBay, the world's most powerful marketplace.

John Deere: On Life And Land is the first John Deere public-facing podcast produced in conjunction with Deere's long-running agricultural and lifestyle publication, "The Furrow." On Life And Land features stories about agricultural and food production as well as rural life, all with a link to land and place.

Mike Tyson: Hotboxin with Mike Tyson - The baddest man on the planet pours his soul into conversations with fascinating minds, celebrities and athletes. Along with his cosmic millennial sidekick, former NFL player and cannabis advocate, Eben Britton, Kid Dynamite dives deep into the issues impacting us all today.

NYSE: Inside the ICE House is a podcast that takes listeners behind the historic façade of the New York Stock Exchange and inside the global financial marketplace. The show is part of the Exchange's Insights content platform, an online gateway to inspiring conversations with top global business leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators. The podcast is approaching 100 episodes with guests including former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, VC legend John Doerr, Private Equity legend David Rubenstein, gas trading legend John Arnold, entertainment legend Bob Pittman, Shark Tank legend Kevin O'Leary, bestselling authors Steven Johnson, Ian Bremmer, Mark Leibovich, Bradley Tusk and a range of other corporate CEOs and other dignitaries.

PwC: TechTalk is PwC Luxembourg's effort to cut through the tech-noise and get right to the point. Whether you're the savviest techy around or a complete tech-dummy or somewhere in between, this show is for you. Join Paramita Chakraborty during her weekly conversations with experts sharing their tech-insights.

QVC: Last fall, Qurate Retail Group, which is comprised of seven leading retailers including QVC, HSN and Zulily, launched two podcasts giving audiences a new way to indulge in the joys of shopping, beauty and style. "Shop Culture" features in-depth conversations with interesting celebrities, such as legendary designer Isaac Mizrahi, told through the lens of fashion and style. "Basic Beauty" is a series of episodes featuring QVC personalities Courtney Cason and Elise Ivy chatting with guests about all things beauty.

Rabobank: A global food & agribusiness finance provider recently launched a worldwide network of 10 podcast channels and a podcast network app, providing farmers and food companies with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert insight into what's happening in their local markets and around the world.

About Liberated Syndication:

Liberated Syndication (Libsyn) is the world's leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2018 Libsyn delivered over 5.1 Billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 4.9 Million media files for more than 57,000 podcasts, including typically around 35% of the top 200 podcasts in Apple Podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone Apps, and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. We are a Pittsburgh based company with a world class team. Visit us on the web at www.libsyn.com.

