Biotech Stocks: Cellulite Treatment Market Projected to Have Strong Growth Rate Through 2028

PALM BEACH, Florida, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer demand for a solution to cellulite has been growing for years. Cellulite is a cosmetic problem, not a disease process. It affects 85% to 90% of all women worldwide and 10% of men. A recent article titled "Cellulite Treatment Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2028" said: "Despite the economic and political uncertainty in the recent past, the global healthcare industry has been receiving positive nudges from reformative and technological disruptions in medical devices, and biotech, key markets across the world are facing a massive rise in demand for critical care services (including cellulite) that are pushing global healthcare spending levels to unimaginable limits." The size of the global consumer pool for non-invasive cellulite treatments has been growing at a very strong pace, and it seems to be projected for even more substantial growth in the coming decade. In fact, this yearly increase started back in 2013 when an industry report lamented about the lack of a solution. The report said: "No effective treatment currently exists for cellulite; that is, the condition associated with the dimpled appearance of skin, commonly on the thighs and buttocks. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, up to 90% of women and 10% of men have cellulite. An effective, long-lasting treatment remains the goal of both researchers and countless patients. While cellulite isn't harmful, it is a serious cosmetic concern for many people who want to feel better about their appearance and reduce cellulite as much as possible. The methods to remove cellulite are many, but none yet have been supported in medical literature to be effective or potentially usable as a standard practice." Active Healthcare companies in the markets this week include: Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY), G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX), Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX)

Well now, jump forward to the present and notice the vastly increased amount of optimism in an article on the American Academy of Dermatology's (AAD) website, titled "Cellulite Treatments: What Really Works". The report says: "If cellulite bothers you, you're not alone. Our desire to get rid of - or at least diminish - cellulite has led to many treatment options. With so many treatments out there, it can be hard to know what, if anything, works. To find out, dermatologists have been conducting research studies. You'll be happy to know that the research shows some treatments can make cellulite less noticeable… Here's the lowdown."

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) BREAKING NEWS: Soliton, a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of the MD Anderson Cancer Center ("MD Anderson"), today announced that its manufacturing partner has delivered the first single-use cartridges capable of delivering the therapy targeting cellulite reduction.

The cartridge attaches to the treatment head and is designed to be used for a single patient cellulite treatment and then replaced. The cartridge is capable of delivering higher-powered acoustic pulses at greater depths than the Company's tattoo removal cartridge, and both cartridges can be used with the same higher-powered pulse generating console, creating a true platform technology with a range of potential uses in the practicioner's office. Neither the cartridge nor the device has been cleared by the FDA.

"We are very enthusiastic about the flexibility that our interchangeable treatment heads will bring to the practicioners that partner with us for the treatment of cellulite reduction and tattoo removal," commented Dr. Chris Capelli, President, CEO and co-founder of Soliton. " Our therapy will be delivered through single-use cartridges that are designed to be used for one patient treatment. Once our device is cleared by the FDA, we expect to deliver a recurring revenue stream and drive top-line growth for the Company."

Dr. Capelli added: "We believe that this recurring revenue model will be readily adopted by the marketplace as other aesthetic technologies have led the way with pay-per-use models. We believe practicioners will be enthusiastic about our technology that, upon FDA clearance, could be used across multiple indications." Read this and more news for SOLY at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-soly/

Other recent developments in the healthcare, biotech industries:

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) a clinical-stage oncology company, recently provided a regulatory update on trilaciclib, a first-in-class myelopreservation agent designed to protect the bone marrow from damage by chemotherapy and improve patient outcomes.

Based on written feedback from its end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and discussions with European regulatory authorities, the company plans to submit marketing applications in the U.S. and Europe for trilaciclib for myelopreservation in small cell lung cancer (SCLC). These submissions will be based on currently available data from three randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled SCLC clinical trials, as well as safety data collected across all completed and ongoing clinical trials.

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) recently announced that the Company has secured up to $35 million in non-dilutive capital to advance Novan's late-stage dermatology assets. Of this, $25 million is available immediately and $10 million is contingent upon achieving positive Phase 3 clinical trial results for molluscum contagiosum. This funding will allow Novan to immediately initiate the pivotal Phase 3 molluscum program. The Company plans to begin recruiting patients in May, 2019.

Novan has entered into a structured $35 million product-based financing agreement with Reedy Creek Investments LLC ("Reedy Creek"). Reedy Creek is currently Novan's largest shareholder, holding approximately 15% of the Company's shares outstanding. Under the terms of the agreement, Reedy Creek will immediately provide funding of $25 million, with an additional payment of $10 million contingent upon positive Phase 3 clinical trial results for molluscum.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) recently reported its first-quarter results. First-quarter 2019 revenues totaled $13.1 billion, an increase of $211 million, or 2%, compared to the prior-year quarter, reflecting operational growth of $664 million, or 5%, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange of $453 million, or 4%.

Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our first-quarter 2019 financial results were strong, driven by continued strength from certain Biopharma brands, primarily Eliquis, Ibrance, Prevnar 13/Prevenar 13 and Xeljanz, as well as strong operational growth from certain Upjohn brands, primarily in China. Our new commercial structure is designed to maximize today's revenue growth opportunities while transitioning the company to a period post-2020 where we expect sustained mid-single-digit operational revenue growth through 2025. We remain focused on executing on our commercial strategies, managing expenses, advancing our pipeline and prudently allocating our capital to position Pfizer for sustainable success.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) a leading global medical technology company, recently announced it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for BD ChloraPrep skin preparation with sterile solution, the only fully sterile chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) antiseptic skin preparation commercially available in the U.S.

This new BD ChloraPrep product uses a proprietary and patented process to sterilize the antiseptic solution inside the sealed ampoules located in the BD applicator. With the new sterilization process in place, the BD ChloraPrep solutions portfolio that undergo this proprietary added level of sterility will now be labeled as a "sterile solution" on all packaging.

