Visiongain Publishes Global Self-Cleaning Glass Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Self-cleaning Glass Market by Type of Coating (Hydrophobic, Hydrophilic), by Application (Residential Construction, Non-Residential Construction, Solar Panels, Automotive), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• Self-cleaning glass is a specific type of glass that has an ability to keep itself free of dirt and grime.

• These type of glasses are low maintenance and have special coatings such as hydrophobic and hydrophilic that harnesses the power of rain, sun, fog and glare to efficiently remove dirt and grime.

• Self-cleaning glass does not need to be cleaned as regularly as normal glass.

Market Overview and Trends

• Self-cleaning glass is mainly used in facades and areas with higher elevation that are hard to reach for manual cleaning.

• With growing infrastructure the demand for durable, scratch resistant and self-cleaning windows, and facades.

• Apart from construction industry, the usage of self-cleaning glasses is increasing in many other industries such as energy sector, healthcare and medical devices.

• To fulfil this growing demand, large number of research studies are being conducted to develop effective coatings that could be used to create durable, self-cleaning windows, scratch-resistant lenses for eyeglasses, improved solar panels and new medical diagnostic devices.

• For instance, scientists from University College London (UCL) developed a high-tech glass aimed for self-cleaning, energy-saving windows.

• The technology involved with developing advanced coating material is growing with time, which is helping improve performance standards of the self-cleaning windows and also make them more affordable.

• These changing dynamics with the development and manufacturing process is opening new avenues in the industry.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• The construction industry is experiencing a rapid growth and recent trend in the industry of rising demand for value-added glass products and increasing demand from self-cleaning glass in solar panels is primarily driving the growth of self-cleaning glass market.

• The advantages supporting the self-cleaning glasses such as low maintenance time and cost,

• environment friendly abilities,

• increasing demand for value-added glass products,

• growing awareness about aesthetics and appearance

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High price of self-cleaning glass compared to conventional glass

• Concerns with low efficiency and lack of awareness among people in developing countries

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The self-cleaning glass market is segmented on the type of coating, application and geography.

Type of Coating

• Hydrophobic Market, 2019-2029

• Hydrophilic Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Residential construction Market, 2019-2029

• Non-residential construction Market, 2019-2029

• Solar panels Market, 2019-2029

• Automotive Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• The companies operating in the self-cleaning glass market are largely focusing on development durable and efficient products to be offered to potential consumers.

• Companies such as Nippon Sheet Glass, Pilkington, Saint-Gobain and many others are conducting continuous research and development activities to strengthen their product portfolio.

• Moreover, players also consider geographic expansion to be a significant growth strategy that would help them make a mark in the competitive global market.

Major Market Players:

Nippon Sheet Glass, Saint-Gobain, Guardian Industries, Cardinal Glass Industries, Viridian Glass, Atis Group, Kneer-Südfenster, Australian Insulated Glass, Roof-Maker Limited and Asahi Glass Co.

