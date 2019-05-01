iManage ConnectLive 4th Annual User Conference Expands into Six New Countries

Explosive growth across US and Europe drives user conference expansion to 8 countries, with 1600 customers and partners to learn and share best practices on transforming how legal professionals work

ConnectLive 2019 brings together iManage customers and partners including CIOs, IT professionals, technical architects, knowledge workers and administrators. This year will be bigger and better - in addition to its flagship locations in New York and London, ConnectLive 2019 is expanding to six locations across Europe, including Amsterdam, Madrid, Dublin, Stockholm, Frankfurt and Paris, all taking place over three weeks in May.



ConnectLive grows larger each year thanks to the enthusiastic participation of the iManage customer and partner community. With the expanded reach across Europe, more attendees will have the opportunity to learn and share ideas on transforming the way they do business to compete more effectively in today's marketplace.

Highlights include 45+ sessions across five tracks covering planning and strategy, technology, development, security and governance, AI and more. 12+ sessions lead jointly with customers sharing their personal experiences on Moving to the Cloud, Understanding Digital Transformation, Leveraging Data Analytics and The Next Frontier of Information Governance.

The Partner Pavilion will showcase more than 30 partners with exhibits and demonstrations representing iManage's growing partner ecosystem with over 250 products worldwide.

In New York and London, iManage CEO Neil Araujo will kick off the conference with a keynote on Transforming How Your Business Operates. Araujo will provide strategic insights on how law firms and legal departments can deliver higher quality work more efficiently and develop entirely new services that unlock new value - all while better protecting clients' sensitive information.

Another keynote, Knowledge Unlocked, led by Nick Thomson, General Manager for iManage RAVN, will provide best practices into how legal professionals are working smarter and more efficiently by combining the power of AI with market leading document and email management.

New York: Tuesday May 7 - Wednesday May 8, 2019, at the New York Marriott Marquis Times Square. Registration information and agenda can be found here (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/connectlive-2019-new-york-tickets-55607482477).

Every iManage customer is entitled to two complimentary tickets to attend ConnectLive 2019.

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining the power of artificial intelligence with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries - including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments - rely on iManage to deliver great client work.