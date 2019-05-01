Companies combine to accelerate the development of product, service and technology offerings and bolster in-market expertise

Safeguard Global, a world leader in driving long-term growth through constant innovation of global workforce deployment for businesses, today announced it has agreed to acquire Europe-based WorkFor Group which includes WorkFor, an employment outsourcing capability, and AdminMe, a global payroll processing capability. The acquisition will combine Safeguard Global's best-in-class payroll and employment outsourcing services with a number of WorkFor and AdminMe products and technologies, including enablement processes for expansion, gross-to-net engines in a variety of countries, time and attendance and payroll/workflow capabilities, as well as key talent across Europe.

Many companies' expansion and growth has been stunted by trying to manage human capital assets--from finding and deploying talent, to adhering to legal and taxation compliance, to paying them on time. Safeguard Global, WorkFor and AdminMe will join forces to further solve these challenges by providing global workforce deployment products and technologies that mitigate risks, automate processes, and empower business to globally grow and scale in a timely, compliant way.

"Exponential technological advancement has made global markets accessible to businesses of all sizes," said Bjorn Reynolds, Founder and CEO, Safeguard Global. "If you're not thinking about expanding your business internationally, you're probably behind. For more than 10 years, Safeguard Global has been empowering companies to scale, grow and thrive globally. That's why this acquisition is so exciting for us--it allows us to take a giant leap forward in our vision for advancing the way multinational companies manage human capital assets, while deepening our in-market expertise in the European market and delivering an even higher level of customer service moving forward."

"Our mission has been simple--to help businesses expand internationally worry-free," said Pablo Contreras, CEO, WorkFor Group. "We are thrilled to be combining forces and expertise with Safeguard Global to help even more multinational businesses to grow and thrive within the European market and beyond."

The acquisition closed on April 25, 2019. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed. WorkFor and AdminMe are companies of Adm In Staff, SA, also known as the WorkFor Group, headquartered in Sion, Switzerland.

For more information on Safeguard Global, please visit www.safeguardglobal.com. For more information on WorkFor, visit work-for.com/company, and for more information on AdminMe, visit admin-me.com/about.

About Safeguard Global

Safeguard Global is the world leader in driving long-term growth through constant innovation of global workforce deployment for businesses. Leveraging more than 10 years of global outsourcing expertise and technology development, Safeguard Global offers industry-leading products and technologies, including Global Employment Outsourcing (GEO) and Global Managed Payroll (GMP), that empower businesses to grow and scale quickly and efficiently, while ensuring compliance in 179 countries. Safeguard Global is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with regional service centers in the UK, India, Hungary, Mexico, employing more than 500 people worldwide. For more information please visit www.safeguardglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190501005170/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

Heath Meyer

heath@zmcommunications.com

858-768-1527