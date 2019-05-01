Clinigen Group plc (AIM: CLIN, 'Clinigen' or the 'Group'), the global pharmaceutical and services company, has appointed James ('Jim') Meyer as General Manager, Commercial Medicines, US, with immediate effect.

Jim Meyer is an accomplished and seasoned executive with nearly 40 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, of which included five years at Teva Pharmaceuticals where he led the Oncology New Products Division in the US. As the Oncology Lead, he was responsible for the commercial development and launch of multiple oncology products. Additionally, he played a key role in the development of commercial strategy and business development for the US oncology business unit. Prior to Teva, Jim spent over 27 years at Wyeth (now Pfizer) in a variety of commercial roles across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology.

Jim will be responsible for delivering on the Group's strategy in Commercial Medicines in the US. Specifically, he has been appointed to build out Clinigen's commercial infrastructure in the US and to capitalise on other opportunities across the business. This follows on from the acquisition of Proleukin in April 2019 which created an ideal platform to expand the Group's existing footprint in the higher value US market where it currently owns the US rights to Foscavir, Ethyol and Totect, all of which are distributed by third parties. Jim's appointment demonstrates the Group's intent to build upon this opportunity.

Benjamin Miny, Senior Vice President of Commercial Medicines, Clinigen Group, said:

"Jim brings in depth experience and a deep understanding of US-based oncology sales and marketing. With this background, he is particularly suited to building and leading the US commercial infrastructure Clinigen needs to support its ambitions in this market, especially following the acquisition of Proleukin. On behalf of the team, I welcome Jim to Clinigen and look forward to working with him."

Jim Meyer, General Manager of Commercial Medicines, US, Clinigen Group, said:

"Joining Clinigen at this important time in its development is a real opportunity, and I look forward to helping with the expansion of Clinigen's Commercial Medicines business in the US. The acquisition of Proleukin's US rights gives a great platform for the Company to grow from in North America. I believe my experience from Teva and Wyeth will help propel Clinigen forward in this market."

