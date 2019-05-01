Orchid Essentials Cannabis Brand Announces Development of its Upcoming Line of CBD Products

Award-Winning Cannabis Vape Company Announces the Launch of Its CBD Product Development Program

COSTA MESA, CA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2019 / Orchid Ventures, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Orchid Essentials ("Orchid", "Orchid Essentials", the "Company") (CSE: ORCD) (OTC PINK: ORVRF) - California-based cannabis brand Orchid Essentials is pleased to announce the launch of an extensive CBD product development program. Orchid Essentials is currently underway developing an extensive line of CBD products as well as products containing lesser-known cannabinoids like CBG and CBN. Orchid Essentials is also beginning negotiations with contract manufacturers within the CPG manufacturing industry to assist in Orchid's development of premium products spanning health & wellness, cosmetics and beauty products, fitness and supplements, as well as a full lineup of safe and effective pet products. "Our continued development of quality products has led us down a very exciting path. I'm personally heavily involved in our product development and it's something I draw great passion and excitement from. I look forward to the day when we have high-quality products that can expand throughout the global cannabis market," said Orchid Ventures CEO, Corey Mangold.

Amongst an impressive lineup of CBD and alternative cannabinoid products, Orchid Essentials CBD Vape is the furthest in development and will be the first one to launch. The CBD Vape will feature premium CBD oil, with beneficial terpenes, and Orchid's high-quality delivery system, at a very competitive price point. The Orchid CBD Vape will be sold in a very low THC content formulation, as well as a 1:1 ratio (CBD:THC). The low THC content will have THC levels at such a low concentration that the product can be used without feeling the high or effects of THC. The Orchid Essentials CBD Vape will have both nighttime formulations that carry natural terpenes that are sedative, as well as a daytime line that is non-sedative and is formulated around keeping one focused, while offering the great benefits of CBD.

Committed to safety, efficacy, and quality, Orchid's extracts contain only natural terpenes and cannabis. The company ensures that its materials are thoroughly screened for pesticides, solvents, heavy metals, and bacteria while also ensuring high-potency cannabinoid and terpene levels. Co-founded and managed by Corey Mangold (co-founder and Principal of Gigasavvy, a booming creative marketing agency) and Rene Suarez (former partner of Space Jam), Orchid's commitment to its mission of quality and safety combined with the stellar experience brought by its co-founders and the market response to its products poises the company to be a leading national brand in the cannabis industry.

About Orchid Essentials

Orchid Essentials is a Costa Mesa, CA-based brand that launched in Oregon and California in August 2017 and has since developed a mass-market brand and loyal consumer following with its premium vape products. Orchid's products lines are currently sold in 275+ dispensaries across California and Oregon and are handcrafted and designed for maximum flavor and overall enjoyment. The company's proven processes and passion for what it does carry through into its products. The end result is an unparalleled experience for new and practiced cannabis users alike. Orchid plans to expand its brand into new markets such as Nevada, New York, Puerto Rico, Canada, and other global markets. With a continued focus on brand and intellectual property development, Orchid will execute strategic acquisitions to solidify an integrated cannabis manufacturing and distribution infrastructure with the goal of becoming a dominant premium cannabis brand in the United States. Orchid's management brings significant branding, product development, manufacturing, and distribution experience with a proven track record of scaling revenues, building value generating partnerships, and creating enterprise value. Learn more at https://orchidessentials.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release may be forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Orchid Ventures, Inc. and Orchid Essentials (collectively, the "Company") or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those described above and those risks discussed from time to time in the Company's Canadian securities regulatory filings with sedar.com, Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include such factors as (i) the development and protection of our brands and other intellectual property, (ii) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, (iii) significant fluctuations in marketing expenses, (iv) the ability to achieve and expand significant levels of revenues, or recognize net income, from the sale of our products and services, (v) the Company's ability to conduct the business if there are changes in laws, regulations, or government policies related to cannabis, (vi) management's ability to attract and maintain qualified personnel necessary for the development and commercialization of its planned products, and (vii) other information that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's Canadian securities regulatory filings with sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

investors@orchidessentials.com

SOURCE: Orchid Essentials, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/543674/Orchid-Essentials-Cannabis-Brand-Announces-Development-of-its-Upcoming-Line-of-CBD-Products